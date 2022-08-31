Ashton Kutcher loses more than 5 kilos per marathon

Mexico City.- Ashton Kutcher lost more than five kilos after training for the 2022 New York marathon.

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from my upper body to my lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” Kutcher, 44, told ET in an interview.

It should be remembered that the protagonist of Friends With Rights suffered from vasculitis, an autoimmune disorder that left him unable to see, hear or walk.

“About two years ago, I had this weird and super rare form of vasculitis that took my vision away, knocked out my hearing and my whole balance,” he said.

However, the actor assured that his wife Mila Kunis has been “a great support”.

“Surrounding myself with a support system makes difficult things so much easier. My daily motivator is my children and my family,” she said.

Ashton Kutcher will participate in the marathon to raise funds and awareness for his organization Thorn, which helps develop technology to defend children from sexual abuse.

“The marathon itself is a great opportunity for the work we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn.

“An opportunity to show the people who have been working so hard to make our vision a reality, that I am with them and willing to go to the last mile,” he continued.

Likewise, he will launch a series of videos where he trains with stars like Kim Kardashian and Natalie Portman; will premiere on the Peloton sports platform.