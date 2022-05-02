Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more will return to spin-off of ‘That ’70s Show’

USA.- As the main theme of the program said The Show of the 70’s (That 70’s Show)the cast is fine, so most of them will be back in the spin-off.

According to Variety, five of the six original members will appear in That 90’s Show. Topher Grace, Lauren Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama they will return as Eric, Donna, Kelso, Jackie and Fez.

The only one who won’t come back is Danny Mastersonwho gave life to Hyde in the eight seasons of the production, and is that he is preparing to stand trial for several accusations of sexual assault.

Also reprising their roles will be Kurthwood Smith, who played Eric’s father, Red, and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Eric’s mother, Kitty, will also return.

Some new members are Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

The new plot will be about Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, who will be played by Callie Haverda, when she stays with her grandparents all summer and hangs out with some of the kids.