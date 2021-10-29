News

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis reveals: “He had pancreatitis to play Steve Jobs”

Mila Kunis, recently interviewed by Sean Evans, revealed that Ashton Kutcher got pancreatitis twice while filming the movie about the life of Steve Jobs.

Mila Kunis stated that her husband Ashton Kutcher was very stupid during the filming of Steve Jobs: the American actor, according to his wife, made him come there pancreatitis twice for drinking only carrot juice for the entire duration of production.

Kunis, interviewed by Sean Evans during the latest episode of Hot Ones, explained: “It was so stupid. There are no words, really … we ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis, so, I confirm everything that is said online, it is all true; it was really stupid. “

Kutcher justified himself by saying that he was trying to play Jobs in the most authentic way possible, since the co-founder of Apple was a well-known “fruitarian“: the American entrepreneur, computer scientist and inventor ate mainly nuts, seeds and cereals.

Ashton stated at the time: “Don’t drink too much carrot juice. This is the moral of the story“Although Steve Jobs only cost $ 12 million, it was still disappointing at the box office with $ 16.1 million US and $ 42.1 million worldwide; the film was also panned by critics receiving a score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes.


