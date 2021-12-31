Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon in Netflix’s romantic comedy

Your Place Or Mine ”will be written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”.

Your Place Or Mine: a new comedy from Netflix

Netflix announced that Ashton Kutcher will co-star with Reese Witherspoon in the romantic comedy “Your Place Or Mine”. The film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will also make his directorial debut on the project. The tweet of Netflix’s official announcement showcases the headshots of both stars and describes the film as “two best friends on opposite shores who see their entire lives change when they swap homes for a week.”

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will produce through their first-look deal with Netflix alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

Ashton Kutcher again the protagonist

It was since 2011 that Ashton Kutcher hadn’t played a starring role in a romantic comedy since. On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon does well when it comes to playing a romantic female lead on the big screen. His precedents were in fact “Sweet Home Alabama”, the hugely popular “Legally Blonde” franchise and “This Means War”. But in recent years he has also starred in more dramatic roles, from “Big Little Lies” by HBO to “The Morning Show” by Apple TV + ending with “Little Fires Everywhere” by Hulu.

The director, Aline McKenna, is the one who wrote and produced one of the great hits of CW, the musical series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, as well as the comedies “The devil wears Prada” and “27 suits”. Since this is his first time in the director’s chair, it will be interesting to see what new ideas and creative touches he adds to the final product.

Francesca Reale

05/08/2021