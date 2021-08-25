News

Ashton Kutcher sold her space ticket after talking to Mila Kunis

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ashton Kutcher sold his space ticket after talking to his wife Mila Kunis around the time they were starting to think about starting a family.

Almost a decade after buying a seat on Virgin Galactic’s private spaceship, Ashton Kutcher was next to leave for space, but a chat with the partner Mila Kunis prompted him to change his mind.

Ashton Kutcher in a picture from the comedy No Strings Attached

Ashton Kutcher in a picture from the comedy No Strings Attached

Ashton Kutcher has revealed that he has a seat on Richard Branson’s next flight, but has realized that going to space shouldn’t be a priority over his family.

“When I got married and had children, my wife explained to me that it wasn’t a smart decision to go into space when we have small children. So I ended up selling my ticket on Virgin Galactic.”Kutcher told Cheddar News. “And I should have been on the next flight, but I won’t be there.”

Mila Kunis’ prudence managed to make her husband desist from space travel, but only provisionally as he states:

Loading...
Advertisements

“At some point I’ll go to space”.

Ashton Kutcher strips off during funny tv appearance (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, Richard Branson and five other passengers reached the edge of space on a suborbital flight on Sunday. While the billionaire hopes to kickstart space tourism, given the prices this activity will be reserved only for the rich, at least for now.

Ashton Kutcher reportedly resold his seat on Virgin Galactic for $ 200,000 in 2012, just around the time he and Kunis started dating. Things quickly got serious for the former That ’70s Show co-stars, who got married in 2015. The couple have two children, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

932
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
751
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
735
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
579
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
564
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
561
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
545
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
503
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
479
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
473
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top