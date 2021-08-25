Ashton Kutcher sold her space ticket after talking to Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher sold his space ticket after talking to his wife Mila Kunis around the time they were starting to think about starting a family.

Almost a decade after buying a seat on Virgin Galactic’s private spaceship, Ashton Kutcher was next to leave for space, but a chat with the partner Mila Kunis prompted him to change his mind.

Ashton Kutcher in a picture from the comedy No Strings Attached

Ashton Kutcher has revealed that he has a seat on Richard Branson’s next flight, but has realized that going to space shouldn’t be a priority over his family.

“When I got married and had children, my wife explained to me that it wasn’t a smart decision to go into space when we have small children. So I ended up selling my ticket on Virgin Galactic.”Kutcher told Cheddar News. “And I should have been on the next flight, but I won’t be there.”

Mila Kunis’ prudence managed to make her husband desist from space travel, but only provisionally as he states:

“At some point I’ll go to space”.

Meanwhile, Richard Branson and five other passengers reached the edge of space on a suborbital flight on Sunday. While the billionaire hopes to kickstart space tourism, given the prices this activity will be reserved only for the rich, at least for now.

Ashton Kutcher reportedly resold his seat on Virgin Galactic for $ 200,000 in 2012, just around the time he and Kunis started dating. Things quickly got serious for the former That ’70s Show co-stars, who got married in 2015. The couple have two children, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.