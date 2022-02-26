Ashton Kutcher speaks out in favor of Ukraine, the native country of his wife Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher, who is married to Mila Kunis, actress born in Ukraine and who is not on the networks, was the one who led Hollywood stars to speak out against the war that Russia started. “I’m with Ukraine,” the actor simply wrote, which had hundreds of retweets.

However, some of his followers reproached him for choosing sidesbut one of them remembered that he has a very valid reason, because his wife Mila Kunis, 38, comes from a Jewish family and moved to Los Angeles from Ukraine when she was 7 years old.

In the meantime, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and actress Hayden Panettiere they also spoke out on Friday, as reports suggested Putin might resort to using a high-powered thermobaric weapon, dubbed the “father of all bombs.”

God protect the people of Ukraine,” Kylie wrote in her Stories on Instagram to her 314 million followers, adding, “My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

In the meantime, Heroes actress Hayden, 32took to social media to help her ex Wladimir Klitschko raise awareness about Ukraine.

He reposted a message from the former Ukrainian professional boxer. “I am writing to you from Kiev, the capital of a country at war, a country that is being attacked and invaded from all sides,” Wladimir, 45, wrote in a February 24 post.

‘It’s not “the Ukraine war”, it’s Putin’s war. Meticulous preparations hid behind the fog of recent weeks to put into motion a plan that had been drawn up for months. No more fog and false diplomatic statements.’

In his own post, Hayden wrote: “I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for his independence and has continued to passionately defend his country over the years.

‘What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrible moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that today, in the year 2022, it is okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take what they want.”

She added: ‘I am praying for my family and friends there and everyone who is struggling. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting you!

