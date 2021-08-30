Ashton Kutcher star of Your Place or Mine alongside Reese Witherspoon

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in Your Place or Mine, a new romantic comedy produced for Netflix.

Your Place or Mine will tell the story of two best friends who live on opposite shores and exchange homes for a week to see how their lives change.

Reese Witherspoon, in addition to being the protagonist, will produce the film through her Hello Sunshine in collaboration with Aggregate Films by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan who have a deal with Netflix, for which they previously made the series Ozark.

Ashton Kutcher instead collaborated with the streaming platform on the occasion of The Ranch, a series consisting of a total of 80 episodes, of which he was the protagonist and executive producer.

Reese, soon, will return to the small screen with the second season of The Morning Show, the project created for Apple in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston.