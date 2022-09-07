Ashton Kutcher takes off his shirt and is still in good shape

Ashton Kutcher and his partner Mila Kunis spent a day at the beach and surfing on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and at 44 we see that the attractive actor is still in very good shape. Okay, he no longer sports the muscles of movies like Guardian either American Playboy, but his physique is remarkable.

These photos come just as we learn that Kutcher has lost about 13 pounds during his preparation to run the New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body. I’ve lost about 14 pounds,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last August. “Surrounding myself with supportive people makes the hard things a lot easier. Setting a pace you can sustain isn’t the same as working as hard as you can. And that’s what I try to do with my physique.” (The best exercises to train your core and abs).

A lot of cardio, some surfing and a serious illness that he has left behind: “Two years ago, I had a strange and super rare form of vasculitis. It affected my vision and hearing, even my balance. It took me a year to fully recover “he told television adventurer Bear Grylls on his National Geographic show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls. (Ashton Kutcher without muscles after being about to die).

