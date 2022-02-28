Ashton Kutcher tweets in support of Ukraine, the country of origin of Mila Kunis

Celebrities reject Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 1:19

(CNN) — Celebrities and political figures have expressed support for Ukraine since Russia invaded this week.

Now comes another famous face with a personal connection to the besieged nation, actor Ashton Kutcher.

“I support Ukraine”, the star tweeted Friday night.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Kutcher’s wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. Her family fled when she was a child and settled in Los Angeles.

“Eventually, I settled in pretty quickly and pretty well, but it must have been hard because I completely blocked out second grade,” the “Black Swan” star told the Los Angeles Times in October 2008.

Kunis also appeared on the television show “That ’70s Show,” which made Kutcher a celebrity.

Oscar winner Sean Penn is in the Ukraine filming a documentary. He tweeted his praise for Ukrainians, calling them “historical symbols of courage and principle.”

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a video of himself in his homeland on his verified Instagram account on Thursday.

“There is ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!” Chmerkovskiy wrote from Kyiv.