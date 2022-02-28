Ashton Kutcher tweets in support of Ukraine, the country of origin of Mila Kunis

(CNN) — Celebrities and political figures have expressed support for Ukraine since Russia invaded this week.

Now comes another famous face with a personal connection to the besieged nation, actor Ashton Kutcher.

“I support Ukraine”, the star tweeted Friday night.

Kutcher’s wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. Her family fled when she was a child and settled in Los Angeles.

“Eventually, I settled in pretty quickly and pretty well, but it must have been hard because I completely blocked out second grade,” the “Black Swan” star told the Los Angeles Times in October 2008.

Kunis also appeared on the television show “That ’70s Show,” which made Kutcher a celebrity.

Oscar winner Sean Penn is in the Ukraine filming a documentary. He tweeted his praise for Ukrainians, calling them “historical symbols of courage and principle.”

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a video of himself in his homeland on his verified Instagram account on Thursday.

“There is ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!” Chmerkovskiy wrote from Kyiv.

