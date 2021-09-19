Ashton Kutcher’s first 40 years, from restless adolescence to Hollywood success

C.who knows what the teachers will think of Ashton Kutcher, seeing it accomplished today 40 years with a wife, two children, one solid career and successful, a plethora of adoring fans and a millionaire bank fortune. Who knows if they will remember that listless and shy little boy who seemed to be gone mad all of a sudden, at 16, when he tried with a cousin of rob his school, stunt that led him to be sentenced to three years of probation and 180 hours of community service. Who knows: perhaps, in their eyes, that teenager on whom no one seemed to want to bet already seemed irrecoverable, destined, like many others, for an ordinary life, if not downright mediocre. Instead, Kutcher is the demonstration that, to be happy, one must only be able to understand – and it is certainly not an easy thing – which is one’s path. And he, his existence, at some point he decided to live it from hero.

Left the faculty of engineering after a year and, thanks to its obvious beauty, has made it into the world of fashion, where he lent his face (and his muscles) for too Calvin Klein, Versace And Tommy Hilfiger, and has walked the catwalks of the most important fashion weeks, such as Milan and Paris. But even that world was not enough for him: in fact, he never liked boundaries, his own or imposed by others. Then try the road of acting, beginning his career in 1998 on the television series That ’70s Show, centered on the events of a group of teenagers. Among the young actors, too Mila Kunis, today 34 years old, his future wife, who lied to the producers about her age in order to participate in the program: she was just 15, but the casting was only open to of age.

Then come the comedies from success like High, high and… super cool, Get married today… no sex, Guess who, A dozen wild, Good night in Las Vegas and others, while in 2013 he managed to get the role of Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs: that same year he is also nominated by the magazine Forbes L’highest paid actor of the TV with a profit of 24 million dollars. On the small screen he starred in series Two men and a half And The Ranch, on Netflix.

In addition, he will also be a failed engineer, but he certainly does not lack the nose in this field, and not even in that of technology: with its fund A-Grade Investments (which in 2016 was worth 250 million dollars on the market), created together with two investors of his friends, he financed start up very important internationally, such as Airbnb, Spotify, Uber And Shazam. Not quite peanuts, and he also co-founded a production company, the Katalyst Network, together with a friend.

His love affairs have always been with fellow actresses, from January Jones to Brittany Murphy, up to that super known and always lived in the spotlight with Demi Moore, which began in 2003 and culminated in a divorce (complete with legal battles, claims for moral damages and economic disagreements) in 2013, after six years of marriage. It seems that, behind the breakup, there were several “moments of distraction” that Kutcher would have dealt with other women during their marriage. The event, media hype aside, does not seem to have traumatized him: “Getting a divorce was lucky“He said publicly last year as he received an award in Iowa,” I understood the impact of that and I understood my parents’ divorce. ”

Loading... Advertisements

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

When he finally decided to start a family, Ashton went back to that little girl who pretended to be of age to be able to star in the series that was, for both, the real springboard. With Thousands, the story has lasted for six years: in 2014 their first daughter was born, Wyatt Isabelle (“It’s like we’ve been blessed, I love being called dad», The actor had told Conan Tuesday night), while Dimitri Portwood, the second son, arrived in 2016. In the middle, in the 2015, even a second marriage. Whose secret is contained in his words, released last year at the delivery of the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award, the award that Drake University issues to people deemed “positive example And model to follow“:« Mila makes me a better man every day ».

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED