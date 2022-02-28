Ashton Kutcher’s message to the country of origin of his wife, Mila Kunis

Through his Twitter account, Ashton Kutcher left a message alluding to the warlike attack that has the world in suspense. “I stand with Ukraine,” he wrote.

Kutcher’s message is highly relevant because his wife, actress Mila Kunis, was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, on August 14, 1983. When Kunis was 7 years old, his mother Elvira and father Mark decided to emigrate to the United States because, despite having good jobs, they did not see a good future in the country for Mila and her younger brother, Michael.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

“We left with $250, that was all they weren’t allowed to take with us. My parents gave up their titles, left everything [Elvira es profesora de física y Mark, ingeniero mecánico]. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and on Friday my brother and I were already studying in Los Angeles,” the actress once said.

The Hollywood star also expressed her difficulty adapting being so small. “She cried every day, she did not understand the language, the culture, she did not understand the people,” said Kunis, who does not have social networks, for which it was her husband who left the message in support of Ukraine.

The couple met in 1998, when both were summoned for the famous sitcom That ’70s Show. “I thought he was so cute and adorable and then in a scene when I had to kiss him I felt very nervous because I was platonically in love with him,” Kunis once declared about that young man who would become her husband and father of the children of her.

In any case, many years passed before they started a relationship. Kunis dated Macaulay Culkin for eight years, and Kutcher married Demi Moore. However, when in 2012, already single, they saw each other again, the chemistry did not take long to emerge.

In 2014, their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, was born. A year later and with the girl as a witness, Kunis and Kutcher got married, and in 2016 the family was enlarged with the arrival of Dimitri. (Source: The Nation)