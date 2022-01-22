Ashwagandha: properties and benefits of the supplement for stress and anxiety

Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle can’t do without it. With good reason: theashwagandha, used for centuries in the Ayurvedic medicine and also known as “Indian ginseng”, it is a plant that, taken as a supplement, promises to manage mental and emotional stress, appease anxiety, regulate the sleep, give us a boost of energy, and protect us from prolonged (and chronic) stress, such as the current one from protracted pandemic. But what exactly is this adaptogen, and how can we take it and integrate it into our wellness routine? To find out more, we turned to the Indian doctor Vidhi Pandya Patel, nutritionist, lifestyle coach and researcher, who practices in the Minerva Lifestyle Clinic in London, a center that aims to “help live better longer“.

-What is ashwagandha?

“It is an ancient medicinal herb, an evergreen shrub whose root is mainly used, which grows in India, the Middle East and some parts of Africa (but also in Sicily). It’s a powerful adaptogen, which means it can reduce stress helping to manage cortisol levels in the blood. Ashwagandha in Sanskrit means “Horse smell”, which refers to both its aroma and its profound ability to increase strength and vigor in the body ”.

-What are the main properties of ashwagandha?

“This amazing plant has multiple properties: it increases levels of power, works for lower blood sugar levels, fights theinflammation in the body, it helps lower cholesterol levels, and is a brain tonic and memory enhancer. “

-What conditions and pathologies is it used for?

“It can be beneficial in curing anxiety and depression. It also increases cognitive ability, improves metabolism, fights dementia, improves overall energy levels, increases fertility in men, and reduces blood sugar and triglyceride levels. “

-In what form is it best assimilated by the body? Tincture, capsules, powder to add to smoothies, tea?

“The best part of the plant, the standardized root extract, can be taken in capsules up to 400 mg once or twice a day, as needed. All forms of the plant are effective, but for some, timing matters. For example, if you choose a ashwagandha tea, drinking it first thing in the morning is best. If, on the other hand, you choose a tablet, a capsule, or a tincture, you can take them with water even in the evening “.