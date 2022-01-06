Asia in red, what’s up?

Markets today: le Asian equities trade in red, extending a global slump after the meeting minutes of the Federal Reserve indicated a faster-than-expected increase in interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation.

Uncertainties over the economic recovery combined with growing fears over the rapid spread of the Omicron weigh on asset more risky.

More aggressive-than-expected views from US central bank officials pushed yields higher US Treasuries. The 10-year Tresury yields 1.6929%.

Let’s see what happens in the markets today.

Markets: Asian equities selloff, Wall Street down

The MSCI Asian region stocks index fell for a third of four days, with a technology stock indicator among the worst.

In detail, at 8.08 on Nikkei sinks by 2.88% and the Chinese indices Shenzhen and Shanghai are trading below par, with losses of 0.67% and 0.24% respectively. Hong Kong loses 0.45%.

A selloff in Chinese tech companies worsened on fears that companies will cut holdings amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the industry. The Hang Seng Tech Index is down for the fourth day.

Investors fear that tightening monetary policy will stifle global growth and reduce corporate profits just as the Omicron variant threatens new brakes.

As for the China, it should be noted that the Caixin China general services pmi index recorded growth to 53.1 in December, showing an expansion. However, the continuing epidemics with the aggravating Omicron are weighing on the prospects.

TO Wall Street, the S&P 500 SPX fell 1.9% overnight. The Dow Jones industry average fell 1.1%, retreating from the previous day’s record. The Nasdaq plunged 3.3% in its largest one-day drop in 11 months.

US Treasury yields soar

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill, the benchmark for setting rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.70% from 1.68% during the Asian session.

THE Fed minutes showed there is concern that inflation was spreading to more areas of the economy and would last longer than expected. The need to increase the interest rates short-term at a faster pace and allow bond purchases that inject money into the financial system to decline before it emerged clearly.

In addition, officials stated that “It may be appropriate to start reducing the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet relatively soon after starting to raise the federal funds rate.”

Higher US yields support the dollar, although the currency dropped ground against the yen after hitting a five-year high earlier this week.