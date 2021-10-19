Asia rebounds, Bitcoin in the foreground

Markets today: le Asian equities advance, supported by a rally of Wall Street Driven by technology and a rebound in Chinese markets, the day after the dragon’s weak data increased investor concerns about the world’s second largest economy.

The dollar is under pressure as disappointing results from US factories have mitigated expectations of any short-term interest rate hikes.

Traders are also watching the cryptocurrency sector, with their eyes on Bitcoin and the imminent launch of the first digital currency futures ETF.

In this frame, let’s see what happens in the markets today.

Markets: Asia regains momentum, Wall Street looks to earnings

At around 8.14 am, the Nikkei is trading + 0.62% and the Shenzhen and Shanghai indices gain 0.9% and 0.6% respectively. Hong Kong rebounds at + 1.19%.

The broadest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities Outside of Japan it recorded a roughly 5% rise from its 12-month low on Oct. 5, largely in line with a similar rally in global equities, following a strong opening to the US earnings season.

Featured in Asian markets Alibaba, up 1.5% after announcing the introduction of an advanced and very powerful chip in its servers, the Yitian 710. The challenge to Amazon Web Service, which leads the market for cloud services, is open.

The Asian rebound was influenced by the positive night on Wall Street. The S&P 500 gained 0.34% and the Nasdaq closed up 0.84, while the Dow fell 0.1%, penalized by weaker US factory data.

Shares of Apple, Facebook and Microsoft pushed the S&P 500 more than others.

Markets are taking comfort from robust earnings from US companies, but are also grappling with the prospect of tightening monetary policy to ease price pressures.

Bitcoin under observation

The rally of the Petroleum it has stopped, but prices remain around multi-year highs. The shortage of natural gas is driving demand for products such as fuel oil and diesel for power generation. Investors are paying close attention to the earnings season to see how the higher energy costs and commodities affect margins.

Bitcoin protagonist of the markets: the digital currency traded around $ 62,500. ETF issuer ProShares is preparing to launch its Bitcoin futures fund on the New York Stock Exchange today.