Asian exchanges push Bitcoin | Analysis of the day today

A great good morning what comes from the market cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin which returns above altitude $ 48,000 consistently ed Ethereum which instead returns above $ 4,000.

An idea they were hoping for few, which was driven by the recovery of the stock market Japanese and a good return of all the Asian ones, with a phase of risk on broken down, which could well leave to hope who has bullish positions on the whole sector.

Asian stock exchanges on the rise: the risk off phase over?

We have spoke yesterday about risk off on our official Twitter account – pointing out that it was not only cryptocurrencies that were losing ground, but all assets deemed to be risky, primarily the equity sector and that of energy commodities (oil in the lead). A general market situation that gave very little hope for a possible recovery in the sector in the short term and which was instead triggered by an excellent session on the Asian markets.

But what happened? Let’s go in order, also trying to understand what the evolutions of the day may be, in particular during the European session and during that American, which everyone awaits with some anxiety.

Evergrande, Omicron and Lockdown: these are the three factors that shake the markets

The three factors that are shaking the markets are the usual three. The question Evergrande, which at least on paper it would appear to be far away from the solution – and specifically from a solution peaceful, even if at least in our opinion the bulk of the issue has now been absorbed, also in terms of fear, by the markets. A negative evolution is now widely expected by the markets – and this should have no further impact.

The other two proverbial elephants in the glassware are the variant Omicron, of which little is known in terms of possible future evolutions, a variant that at least partially escaping vaccines and their protection is pushing several countries towards new lockdown and restrictive measures. Measures that would cause compression in consumption and therefore new reasons if not for crisis, at least for slowdowns.

The positive note is that the stock exchanges have discounted the above for days and the news that arrives, for each of these contexts, seems to be more than reassuring. A good reason to continue to nurture a moderate optimism, for that matter Bitcoin as for the rest of the sector.

Sentiment on the US and European markets will make the difference

One of the last awaits us now pre-Christmas sessions – with markets that historically do not move large volumes in these phases – and therefore with the possibility that a trend will accelerate even with volumes that are not exaggeratedly high.

Maximum attention to the European morning session, and then in the afternoon, after 15:00, at the opening of the two big New York stock exchanges. If Asia were to drag the Old and the New World, there could be something to celebrate for next Christmas, at least among the crypto-holders.

