ask each other for alimony

Twist in the divorce between the attor Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox. The two Hollywood stars after announcing their separation last March are fighting a legal battle to the death. Both would like to receive maintenance from the former. Here’s what happened.

Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox they were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. Beautiful, young, in love and with three beautiful children, for years they have been the envy of all Americans. Then something went wrong and last March after 10 years of marriage the couple announced their divorce. According to gossip Meghan broke off the relationship after losing her mind and cheating on her husband with the 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly to the registry office Colson Baker. The indiscretion has never been confirmed by the couple but Fox’s engagement to the rapper immediately after the end of the marriage suggests that it was precisely the cause of the separation. A love that would be born on the set of the video Midnight in the Switchgrass and grew quickly, until the officialization a few months ago. As stated by the same Colson Baker the couple would be planning a life together and Meghan he has already introduced the 3 children to his new partner.

Today, seven months after the officialization of the separation, the former couple is fighting in court, but unlike the hypotheses made by the tabloids, there would be no problems on the custody of the children. Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox have decided for a shared custody of Noah, 8 years, Bodhi 6, and Jouney, 4. The only problem would be the maintenance, not of the children, but of the former spouses. Both in fact have requested alimony: Meghan demands maintenance from Brian and he, according to US Weekly, would have made the same request.

It is difficult to understand who among the two actors is richer, although Megan Fox in recent years she has been the protagonist of many film productions, while the ex-husband after the great success of Beverly Hills 90210 it has eclipsed a little, but it will be the judge who will decide which of them will be entitled to alimony and certainly not both.