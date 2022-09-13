Ask for clinical care for the mentally ill in avenues

Given the aggression against a woman when her vehicle was stoned on Avenida 27 de Febrero almost Winston Churchill, of the National Districtby a presumed mentally insane person, the psychologist Josly Wilmore called on the State on Monday to go to the aid of people with these conditions who roam the streets and who represent a danger to others.

The human behavior expert argued that many of the people who roam the streets and avenues have a clinical history of Health mentally, that many times the family cannot continue to support the drug expenses assigned by the specialists.

“They don’t have that reference point of what I’m doing wrong or what I’m doing right. Remember that they are schizophrenic people, people who have that type of problem where they hear voices, who understand that there is someone giving them a mandate, so they, unfortunately, are victims of that process and since they do not have the drug that regulates that part, they are in the streets generating this type of disturbances”, he highlighted.

Wilmore opposed these people being arrested for this type of act on the grounds that they have no idea what they are doing.

He added that it would be advisable to be able to go and give due assistance to the person with mental illness or to be able to take them to a place where they can sanitize and receive their treatment.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/12/man-smiling-with-glasses-and-suit-1adf4932.jpeg Josly Wilmore, psychologist. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“What could be the position of the State regarding this? Try to enable again what we had a while ago, the famous 28, where one went and could take these people and they received the accompaniment”, she raised.

In 2016, the Dominican Government transformed the “28th asylum” into the new Padre Billini Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center as part of the Sector Reform Plan. Health. On August 11, 2022, the authorities of the Ministry of Health Public presided over the celebration of the center’s sixth anniversary, in which the challenges and achievements achieved during this period were presented.

They detailed that of the 600 inmates who were in the old Psychiatric Hospital known as “el 28”, today there are only 86 users left, “which places the Dominican Republic as the third country in Latin America that achieves a change of that magnitude.” .

Wilmore, who is also a family expert, considered that if a police officer or any authority takes the step of arresting people with these conditions “they would practically be committing an abuse, because they are people who do not have that reference that they are doing something wrong and do not assume That with that level of responsibility.”

“They are people who when they feel cornered or feel that they are being attacked, they react. They really are quite a danger to society,” she maintained.

situations

The psychologist explained that, in the case of the woman, whose vehicle was stoned on Avenida 27 de Febrero, the situations that come together on the street can worsen the reaction of a person with mental illness.

“They react that way, they understand that noise and everything else is against them and by not channeling emotions and feelings at that moment what they do is react and we will always see these people throwing objects at vehicles already those who pass them by, because it is their way of being able to channel and be able, perhaps, to drain, to be able to project what they feel,” he said.

other fact

This Sunday, the artist Wason Brazobán posted a video on his Instagram account about a similar attack on another woman that also occurred on Avenida 27 de Febrero.

“Look what a madman has done to a lady on February 27. I have been talking for a long time that our streets are full of crazy people, some of them are noticeable and others are even in offices; and no one does anything. That stone could kill this lady. That’s how dangerous she is Health mental. We screwed up!

Previous complaints

Press reports published in different years show attacks with stones on citizen vehicles and sometimes on the drivers themselves when they are traveling along 27 de Febrero avenue.

One of these cases occurred on March 30, 2021 when two young people were injured after being hit with a concrete block when they were traveling aboard a vehicle through the tunnel on Avenida 27 de Febrero with Núñez de Cáceres.