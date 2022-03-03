Ask for some videos of Santiago Giménez and take off the blindfold

There is a misperception that a center forward should be evaluated exclusively by the goals that marks, because although that is his main job, the contribution he provides with his movements, holding the ball and even playing the role of assistant, is also essential.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

It is not new that in Mexico there is a lack of scorers, of axes of attack reliable and not to mention capable of solving a game, and this was evidenced when Raúl Jiménez was out of the courts for nine months and the coach of the National Team just couldn’t find a substitute decent.

He tried Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Henry Martín and of course his best spoiledwhom he anxiously awaited until he had a Mexican passport to immediately summon him and place him as the starter: Rogelio Funes Mori.

none gave result and the Argentine coach did not consider the idea of bet fully in any competition (Gold Cup, Nations League or eliminatory) for a young man whose conditions indicate that it has the potential to develop and become a benchmark for the Tricolor tomorrow.

And although they do not abound, Martino did not open the doors to the few that there are. Eduardo Aguirre, Roberto de la Rosa or Santiago Giménez, the latter with extremely interesting growth for at least a year.

one of the biggest critics towards ‘Tata’ lies in the fact that does not encourage competition in the National Team —which is very serious—, since several soccer players can be at a frankly very poor level and that will not be a problem to receive a call and have their safe place on the field.

Santiago Giménez acknowledges that there is great competition for a forward spot on the Mexican National Team. Getty Images

The cases of Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Rodríguez and, of course, Rogelio Funes Mori, support the previous theory, being that of the naturalized one of the main follies of the coach.

By opportunities and minutes You can’t complain, and apart from some goals against very poor teams, he hasn’t made a difference, his contribution is limited and there is no justification for a 31-year-old centre-forward to be practically a permanent fixture to go to a World Cup without have them merits for it.

The ‘Twin’ is a good footballer, historical scorer in his club, but it has been shown that not at the level of a national team and less when he practically naturalized to be summoned and become a solution.

This is where it is incomprehensible that a young man like Santiago Giménez, who is experiencing a good moment and has extremely promising conditions, is not taken into account by the technical director to see him up close, try him out in some demanding game —not the grinders—, well, At the end of the day it is not that Mexico is measured against powers in the World Cup qualifying round.

Have 20 years and his career is just beginning but he is a complete forward who drags marks, provides a lot of mobility, retains the ball well with his back to the frame, suddenly he can get rid of rivals and usually finds the goal. he misses a lot way to go and learning to acquire, that is also clear.

The play he makes for Cruz Azul’s 2-2 against Tigres defines well to Giménez: in the first instance he receives a service with his back to the goal and is capable of keeping the ball despite poor control, then he relies on his physique to position himself in front, and in a short space leaves his opponent on the ground marker and assists for Nacho Rivero’s goal.

It’s not inflateIt is not nominateit is simply to remember that Gerardo Martino, as all coaches do when they take charge of a national team, compromised to always call the topand today neither Funes Mori nor Henry Martín are among them, and Santiago Giménez is.

2 Related

comes the last date of the World Cup qualifying round and the Cruz Azul striker would have to appear on the squad list. He is the future of the National Team, he is at the perfect age to begin to gain experience in games with pressure, to fit into the group and really bet on young talent.

Otherwise it will be bread with the same: the spoiled of the coach at 31 years old, and Henry, who hasn’t shown a fairly decent level since the Olympics.

Mr. Martino, in Cruz Azul’s most recent games Giménez scored two goals in one, and assisted masterly in another… Maybe, just maybe, someone can pass those videos and they will be of some use to you.