Ask Iwata, the review of the Italian version of the book on the fourth president of Nintendo

Three years after the original Japanese publication, edited by Hobonici, and twelve months after the one in English, “Ask Iwata” has finally arrived in Italy, an in-depth book on the late president Nintendo, the fourth of the company, who died there. July 11, 2015. It was translated by Susanna Scrivo, and published by Planet Manga (owned by Panini Comics). The book consists of 192 pages, costs 15 Euros, and is a paperback volume, in 13.5 x 21.5 format. Curiously, it was officially released on March 3, the day Nintendo Switch turned five. Satoru Iwata left an unbridgeable void within Nintendo. As we wrote on the anniversary of his death, he is such a special figure as to be essentially irreplaceable: Nintendo did well not to try, entrusting the presidency to Shuntaro Furukawa, whose curriculum is purely managerial. Iwata was born as a programmer, at thirty-three he became president of HAL Laboratory (in full financial crisis), and at forty-two that of Nintendo. In review by Ask Iwata we could summarize his career as president in four phases: the first, transitional, in which he managed the life of the GameCube and Game Boy Advance (designed without him, when Yamauchi was still president). In addition to taking the reins of the company, around that time he began the first internal renovation and started planning the successes that would become Wii and DS (second phase). This generation was followed by the most unfortunate of the heirs, namely Wii U and 3DS, in which Iwata has also cut his salary. He died in 2015, before Nintendo Switch was born, but the latter platform belongs to him, it is his latest legacy. NX, as it was called at the time, was conceived and designed under his leadership, and was carried on without him. The book is mostly narrated in the first person by Iwata himself, because it features his pieces written for the website Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, founded by Shigesato Itoi (writer, copywriter and voice actor, as well as author of Earthbound). To these are added some pearls of wisdom taken from his online column “Iwata asks“, in which he interviewed the Nintendo developers, and from which this volume – reversing the wording – takes the title. Paragraphs written by Shigesato Itoi and Shigeru Miyamoto, two people with whom Iwata had a long working and personal relationship have also been included . Having also read the English version, the translation – apart from a few typos too many, in any case within the threshold of acceptability – it seemed good to us.

Biography Satoru Iwata didn’t take himself too seriously You shouldn’t expect a biographical book. From this point of view the information is limited and all available online. Despite this, being mainly Iwata himself to speak, there are some curiosities. Ask Iwata tells us about his first approach to programming, through a calculator. His attendance at university, the purchase of his first computer (manufactured by Commodore), his first part-time position in the company founded by a fellow student, even before graduating: a company called HAL Laboratory. His passion for video games, his vocation to make people happy. His approach to Nintendo – yes, it is he, as an employee, who creates the bond between HAL and Nintendo. His first programming assignments with Golf and Pinball, leading him to become head of software development. At thirty-two, while the company is in dire financial conditions, he becomes president HAL: he tells us, having already married, that his wife (despite the difficult situation) never suggests that he refuse the job. Iwata doesn’t have a miraculous solution to heal society, he does it gradually, listening and understanding what his strengths are. He succeeds by talking twice a year with every single employee (about ninety) of the company, without firing anyone, negotiating patiently with creditors. Satoru Iwata at E3 2005, when he announced the Revolution project, the future Wii He also succeeds by making unusual decisions, listening to Miyamoto’s opinion, when the latter suggests that he postpone the release of Twinkle Popo, despite the 25,000 copies already booked: that title becomes Kirby’s Dream Land, which will sell five million copies. He tells us about his design of Super Smash Bros., when he is still president of HAL, and helps in his spare time Masahiro Sakurai. They create it together, with the addition of a sound designer, and never imagined it would become an international success: however, Iwata is aware that he has something special – literally – in his hands. He tells us about his relationship with Yamauchi, with Miyamoto, with Itoi: we indirectly learn that he has a son, who has already married. Finally, he tells us about his managerial experience, the cardinal principles he follows while he is Nintendo president. In classic Iwata fashion, he proposes complex concepts with simple words, and a lot of quite wacky off-screen laughs (it’s not uncommon for sentences to end with an “Ha ha!”). Miyamoto tells us that, at banquets, Iwata was nicknamed Kirby: not so much for his physical resemblance as for his aptitude for devouring every sweet treat.

Understanding everything, understanding Miyamoto Satoru Iwata in 2013, still in great shape despite Wii U problems This book makes clear, while not explicitly speaking, Iwata’s main ability: the will to understand. Not so much the speed of thought, the logical and human skills: even those, yes. But the main characteristic of him was precisely the desire to understand the nature of what he had to relate to: whether they were people, consoles, market movements. She didn’t interview his employees just out of courtesy, but to understand something more about his company, how he works, and to deepen the knowledge of his subordinates: a word that we use, but that he did not use. Iwata has never arrogantly imposed his leadership. Another good thing that stands out from his words is that Iwata has never prioritized short-term profits. He was thinking of the medium and long term, and beyond; he was friend of Miyamoto, with which there was mutual esteem, never affected by potential reasons for envy. Of the concrete reasons: Miyamoto was much more talented, successful and had ideas totally unthinkable for Satoru, but Iwata, despite being younger, had surpassed him in corporate degrees. Both of them would have reasons to be rivals, they both decided to remain friends, and to go to lunch together every Monday, exchanging ideas and opinions. Satoru Iwata in an image of E3 2015, shortly before he died Iwata often reiterates that he is “Miyamoto’s number one observer”. And it’s true, and not out of friendship. Because the desire for understanding of him, once he became Nintendo president, must have led him right there. What’s at the heart of Nintendo’s success? The games of him. And whose main games are they? By Miyamoto. Consequently: what is Miyamoto’s development philosophy? What was natural to the master like breathing was not natural to anyone else. And Miyamoto was gradually moving away from video games: to pass it on, it had to be understood and codified. Iwata has done exactly that, and the results have been seen with the new generation that has shaped the Nintendo Switch. Although Miyamoto hasn’t hand-directly, tangibly-handled any recent Nintendo work, his philosophy is present in every one of the most successful games. Even more than Nintendo Switch, this is the main gift Iwata gave to the company: having understood and disclosed his DNA, extending it to the whole company, through the merger of the internal teams. In the book this concept is implicit, but underlying most of the chapters: Miyamoto tells us that Iwata often quoted phrases from him, which he himself did not remember saying.