asked for a maxi-ransom on the eve of Black Friday. Inconvenience for customers in Milan- Corriere.it

The temple of consumer computing attacked by hackers. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have been infected.” The manager leaves the viale Troya store and goes to meet the customers: “Dear gentlemen, we must ask you to give us your best smile – and we will do the same -. But we are in a lot of trouble, the terminals have been out of order for four days “. The clerks do their utmost to apologize in the wards: “Have patience.” MediaMarkt – the company that controls the Mediaworld chain – was hit by ransomware. It is a type of malware virus that blocks access to the electronic devices it enters and forces you to pay a ransom (the ransom, in fact) to remove the restrictions and get the encrypted files back. It had already happened at San Carlo, the company that symbolizes French fries (which, however, has not succumbed to blackmail). It had already happened to the Lombardy Region, with Aria’s servers poisoned by viruses: two attacks from abroad in five days (with limited inconvenience, however). Now it’s the turn of Mediaworld. On the eve of the black friday super sales. A worldwide short circuit.

The pirates of the web The hacker blitz he would leave between 7 and 8 November and was announced by the Dutch platform RTL Nieuws. The effect: stalled computers, earthquake digital services. The ransom note, according to the news coming from Holland and reported by the sites “Hacker journal” and “Sicurezza.net”, would be $ 50 million to be paid in cryptocurrency. “Your network has been hacked and all data has been encrypted. To regain access to all data, you have to purchase our decryption software»: This, in short, the message that appears on computers.





The reaction The direction of MediaMarkt immediately communicated to employees the directives to stop the pandemic from viruses and the proliferation of ransomware. PCs turned off, systems not to be restarted, network cables disconnected, stay away from encrypted systems, keep cash registers and scanners disconnected from servers. The stores are open but some customer services are interrupted or slowed down, from the telephone call center to the return / collection of products up to home deliveries. This is confirmed by the people waiting in the stores in Milan. And the employees’ replies: «Have patience».

The signature of the Hive group According to initial information, approximately 3,100 servers were affected in various countries. The signature on the hacker attack should be from the Hive group, a gang of cybercriminals famous for infecting (also) backup systems (so as to make the data recovery process critical) and asking for millionaire ransoms. Hive criminals took three American hospitals hostage last August. Surgery and radiological examinations had been postponed.