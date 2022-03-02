asks to ban assault weapons and approve immigration reform, “once and for all”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden asked to ban the use of assault weapons and approve the immigration reform, “once and for all”. These two issues have been key and have been promoted by the government of President López Obrador.

During his speech on the State of the Union before both Houses of Congress The US president called on Congress to conduct a universal background check, as well as ban the use of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the United States.

Biden called for repealing the liability shield that makes weapons manufacturers be the only industry that cannot be sued. “These laws do not violate the Second Amendment. They save lives,” she said.

“Let us unite to protect our communities, restore trust and hold law enforcement authorities accountable,” he said.

Immigration reform

On the other hand, the American requested that the immigration reform include a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the country.

“Immigration reform is something that everyone supports, from unions to religious leaders, including the US Chamber of Commerce. Let’s approve it once and for all,” he stressed.

Biden assured that this “is not only the right thing to do, but it is also economically smart”, and asked to make sure that “families do not have to wait decades to reunite”.

“We can keep burning the torch of freedom that brought generations of immigrants to this country, my ancestors and many of yours,” Biden asked lawmakers.

* With information from EFE

