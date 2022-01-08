ASL asked for a report on Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka: new buffers are expected

The expectations of the verdicts from Nigeria and Mexico for Osimhen and Lozano, the expectation for the new round of swabs in the team that will take place tomorrow morning in Castel Volturno.

The ASL asked for a report on Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka

Napoli after the draw obtained on the Juventus field is in a hurry to take stock of the covid for a calendar that does not allow for waiting: Sunday will be played in the league with Sampdoria, Wednesday in the Italian Cup with Fiorentina, the following Sunday against Bologna . Today the Azzurri were therefore training at Castel Volturno: those who played yesterday in Turin were in the gym to do an unloading session and among them also Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrhamani, indicated in quarantine by ASL Napoli2 for not being vaccinated with the third dose or with the second for less than 120 days. The ASL has requested a report from Napoli which will be evaluated by the ASL. On the other hand, the wait remains for Osimhen, who wants to return but Napoli is waiting for news from the Nigerian health system, and for Lozano, who lives the same situation in Mexico and always has the covid. In the meantime, Alex Meret, Kevin Malcuit and Mario Rui remain ill with covid and locked up at home in Naples, as well as Luciano Spalletti, who is waiting not to be positive in the hotel where he lives in Naples. (HANDLE).