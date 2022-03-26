Asl Ba report, contagions on the rise. No progress in vaccinations in Santeramo

Contagions on the rise, in the territory of the ASL Bari, for the third consecutive week. The monitoring of the week 14-20 March, in fact, records an increase in the incidence rate up to 1,187.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with an increase of 68% compared to the previous period.

According to this report, in the week from 14 to 20 March, 201 new infections were recorded in Santeramo with a rate of 775.3 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. In the previous survey, 138 new cases were registered with a rate of 736.7 out of 100 thousand inhabitants.

To date, the vaccination campaign has reached 3 million and 17,961 administrations, of which 1 million and 121,786 first doses, 1 million and 83,770 second and 810,342 third doses. The fourth doses, reserved for immunocompromised people, amount to just over 2 thousand.

The age group from 50 onwards is confirmed as the most vaccinated ever: about 98% of residents of Bari and its province received first and second doses, while 93.5% also received the third. Double-dose coverage in the 12-49 year old group was 90%.

Overall, 87.3% of the over 12 population – who completed primary school at least four months ago – increased protection thanks to the “booster” dose. The adhesion of the over 80s is particularly high, among whom 97% were vaccinated with three doses, and of the 70-79 year-olds with a coverage of 94%. In the younger groups, under 50, 80.4% have chosen to vaccinate with the “booster”, so there are still not insignificant shares of residents who have the possibility of enhancing the protective effect of the vaccine.

Also in this survey

Once again, there is no significant variation in the increase in vaccination in our municipality.

In Santeramo, as regards vaccinations, out of a vaccinable population of 23,257 people (i.e. from 12 years of age) the data remains unchanged: 89% received the first dose, while 89% received both doses. Third dose performed for 81% of the population over 16 who completed the primary course at least 5 months ago.

Furthermore, the recommendations to adopt individual and social behaviors respectful of the basic rules of prevention are reiterated: use of masks, hand hygiene and distance. Finally, the invitation to the population is to make a further effort to complete the planned vaccination cycle and, even more so, to get vaccinated for those who have not yet done so.