Asl Bari, competitions for 136 doctors

Strengthen the medical staff present in local hospitals. With this objective, ASL Bari has decided to hold 22 public competitions for the permanent recruitment of 136 doctors. A notice that – explained by the Bari health company – will allow “to hire the human resources necessary to go beyond the health emergency”.

In particular, 20 anesthetists-resuscitators and 21 specialists in emergency medicine will be hired. 10 surgeons, 2 cardiologists, 3 interventional radiologists and neuroradiologists, 5 radiologists and 7 psychiatrists will be recruited. In addition, there will be 14 places for gastroenterologists, 8 for orthopedists, 10 for gynecologists and an equal number for nephrologists: in practice, all the major specialist branches present in local hospitals will be covered. The calls, which have been given the go-ahead by the strategic management of the Asl Bari, will shortly be published in the Official Bulletin of the Puglia Region and in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.

An important initiative that projects the Bari healthcare company into the future, as also underlined by the General Manager Antonio Sanguedolce. “These calls represent an opportunity to relaunch health care, especially in hospitals that have been subjected to great pressure in the last year and a half. Through the competitions we hope to hire many medical managers and in a truly remarkable number of specialties, with the awareness that this programming can represent for citizens and for our company the basis for improving health care in the near future “- declared the CEO of the Sanguedolce health company.