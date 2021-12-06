Health

Asl Bari, competitions for 136 doctors

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

Strengthen the medical staff present in local hospitals. With this objective, ASL Bari has decided to hold 22 public competitions for the permanent recruitment of 136 doctors. A notice that – explained by the Bari health company – will allow “to hire the human resources necessary to go beyond the health emergency”.

In particular, 20 anesthetists-resuscitators and 21 specialists in emergency medicine will be hired. 10 surgeons, 2 cardiologists, 3 interventional radiologists and neuroradiologists, 5 radiologists and 7 psychiatrists will be recruited. In addition, there will be 14 places for gastroenterologists, 8 for orthopedists, 10 for gynecologists and an equal number for nephrologists: in practice, all the major specialist branches present in local hospitals will be covered. The calls, which have been given the go-ahead by the strategic management of the Asl Bari, will shortly be published in the Official Bulletin of the Puglia Region and in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.

An important initiative that projects the Bari healthcare company into the future, as also underlined by the General Manager Antonio Sanguedolce. “These calls represent an opportunity to relaunch health care, especially in hospitals that have been subjected to great pressure in the last year and a half. Through the competitions we hope to hire many medical managers and in a truly remarkable number of specialties, with the awareness that this programming can represent for citizens and for our company the basis for improving health care in the near future “- declared the CEO of the Sanguedolce health company.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

If our nails have this aspect, be careful because it could be a symptom of respiratory system diseases

November 2, 2021

“A social gym will save us” – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Vaccine to children, media bombing: the state sends pediatricians on TV

3 weeks ago

It is not old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button