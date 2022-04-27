ASL Biella, 6 new general practitioners are on the way – Newsbiella.it

In the first 4 months of the year, the total number of doctors in service at the ASLBI remained unchanged compared to the end of 2021 and, even considering the last 12 months, a situation of substantial equilibrium is confirmed, with 297 specialist doctors in April of 2021 and 292 in April 2022, to which must be added 4 competitions published in April in the Official Gazette for the coverage of roles of strategic importance: Director of Complex Structure for Ophthalmology, Pathological Anatomy, Spresal and Health Department of the Presidium. In the last year the ASLBI has stemmed the decrease in numerical terms of “medical” personnel and is continuing its commitment to give a concrete answer to the areas of main criticality; among the procedures for the recruitment of professionals, we mention the competitions for the specialties of Cardiology, Geriatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, General Surgery, a notice for two positions in Forensic Medicine and one for Biologist Manager for which the date for the completion of the evidence is scheduled or is in the process of being defined.

The competitions for the specialties of Pediatrics, Hygiene Epidemiology and Public Health, Anesthesia and Intensive Care and Pathological Anatomy, Transfusion Medicine and Forensic Medicine have also been published with deadlines between the end of April and the beginning of June. There was no evidence in Biella of the tendency on the part of hospital medical specialists to resign to devote themselves to territorial medicine assignments, which in Piedmont would have seen 311 voluntary dismissals: only one case in 2020. On the contrary, from 2022 a doctor of continuity of care and a general practitioner are employed as hospital doctors. The total number of ASLBI employees (permanent and fixed term) is also substantially stable at 2,051 units compared to 1,966 in force in April last year. As far as health workers are concerned, the objective of covering the turnover of nurses, midwives, oss, radiology technicians and physiotherapists was achieved, using the rankings of the competitions held in the ASL. The ranking of 6 midwives and 8 physiotherapists is currently underway.

In recent days, the Piedmont Region has published a managerial decision regarding the definitive ranking for the assignment of new General Practitioners, relating to the residual deficient areas 2021 of primary care; 6 Doctors were assigned for the ASL of Biella, distributed over 4 territorial areas relating to the Healthcare Company: 2 for the area of ​​Andorno Micca, 2 for the area of ​​Valdilana, 1 for the area of ​​Biella and 1 for the Cossato area. Furthermore, in the meantime, two general practitioners already holders (both territorial area of ​​Cossato) have obtained the diploma and will soon be able to raise their limit to 1,500 patients (previously reduced as they are in the training phase). With regard to Free Choice Pediatricians, the assignment of an assignment of ownership within Valdilana is expected shortly.