ASL blocks Salernitana, all in quarantine: postponement requested with Venice, but Lega Serie A says no | First page

ASL stops Salernitana. The competent local health authority has established that all the players of the team coached by Colantuono must remain in quarantine home (5 days for the vaccinated and 10 days for the unvaccinated), as close contacts with the 9 comrades who tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, the Campania club has asked for the postponement of Thursday’s league match against Venice, but Lega Serie A confirms the schedule of the first day in the second round scheduled for January 6.
After having already skipped the last day of the first round with Udinese before the Christmas break, next Sunday’s trip to Verona is also at risk.

THE COMMUNICATION – The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the additional 5 cases of positivity in the team group ascertained yesterday, the ASL of Salerno has ordered: 10-day isolation for members with positive results, 5-day home quarantine for team members close contacts of positive members with valid green pass, 10-day home quarantine for members of the team group close contacts of positive members with incomplete or unvaccinated vaccination cycles.
Finally, the Salerno ASL has ordered, for reasons of public health, that all members falling into these categories will not be able to participate in official sporting events.
Having taken note of the provisions of the ASL of Salerno, the US Salernitana 1919 forwarded communication to the Lega Serie A in order to request the postponement of the Salernitana – Venice match scheduled for next Thursday 6 January.

