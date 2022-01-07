Asl: “Third dose to all, in time for the Green Pass expiration”; Santa Chiara hub opened

Five months after closing, just after August 15th, the vaccination hub in the former church of Santa Chiara in Vercelli was reopened. This time it is not for the mass vaccination activity, but mainly to speed up as much as possible the administration of the third dose to those who have not yet received it. The goal of the ASL of Vercelli, which once again had the availability of the former monastery from the municipal administration, is to arrive at February 1 with all the booster doses administered to those entitled: from that date the duration of the Green Pass issued to term of the vaccination cycle will be reduced from 9 to 6 months. In addition to the fact that the booster dose proved to be a winning weapon against the new wave. This is what the health director Fulvia Milano reiterated yesterday morning when inaugurating the sixth vaccination center in the province, including hubs dedicated to adults and pediatrics. “With the reopening of Santa Chiara – he said – we want to reach almost 2,000 daily doses, so that from 1 February no one is without a Green Pass or the renewal of the green certification”. In the premises of via Farini, at the end of Corso Libertà, thanks to the collaboration of the Civil Protection and the Red Cross, it will start with about 250 daily administrations, by reservation only, and then gradually increase. There are four stations planned at the moment, with priority therefore being given to third doses.

The new center is in addition to those of Caresanablot and Borgosesia, where direct access will be maintained for first doses, categories with the obligation to vaccinate and those who have the Green Pass expiring within 72 hours; and then again at the Trompone di Moncrivello, active from 13 January, Santhià and the two pediatric hubs in the hospitals of Vercelli and Borgosesia. «With this new center – added the general manager of the ASL, Eva Colombo – we will be able to dispose of the queue of vaccinations in January: now it is a necessity. I thank the general practitioners, the pediatricians of free choice, the Usca and hospital doctors for their collaboration, who have reorganized the activities inside the hospital. And thanks to the Civil Protection and the Red Cross for their precious collaboration ». Yesterday the mayor was also present at the resumption of activities in Santa Chiara, together with the councilors Ombretta Olivetti and Gian Carlo Locarni, who for the occasion provided the reception and sorting service for reservations. “Today we reopen a vaccination point that offers greater accessibility to citizens – said Corsaro -. We are always convinced that the vaccine is the main weapon to overcome the pandemic, together with the tenacity and sense of responsibility that the Vercelli people have shown and continue to demonstrate. This place is now destined to protect the health of citizens: we will remember in the future that this was also done in Santa Chiara. And for this we are grateful to the ASL of Vercelli ».

At the same time, vaccinations are also being carried out for the 5-11 year old group. All the places for the open day dedicated to children scheduled today from 9 to 17 at the Piastra del Sant’Andrea have been sold out. On the other hand, there is no open day in Borgosesia, where pediatric vaccinations continue by appointment only. While preparing for the open night on Sunday in Caresanablot until 10 pm, by appointment only, for first doses or categories for which vaccination is compulsory (health, school, law enforcement). The heads of the ASL structure will participate, as well as representatives of the general management. –

