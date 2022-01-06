Asl Torino: «Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka cannot play. The scenario changes with a new positive “

Interview with director Picco: «I don’t know if we can play with Ffp2. The provisions of the ASL of Naples must be respected. I’m not surprised by different decisions “

Naples 04/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Napoli-Atalanta / Photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Piotr Zielinski goal exultation

There is total chaos around Juventus-Napoli. Yesterday two Neapolitan ASL adopted different decisions. Asl Napoli 1 let the team leave for Turin while declaring it an outbreak (while Asl Torino blocked Turin for his away match). Upon arrival in the city, then, ASL Napoli 2 quarantined Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani because they had positive contacts without a third dose. We asked for clarification on the matter from Carlo Picco, director of ASL Torino.

What is the situation of Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka? ASL Napoli 2 has placed them in quarantine. Can they play against Juventus?

“I’m not a cop. The provisions of the ASL must be respected. I haven’t even seen them. If the game is in compliance with the ASL provision, you can play, otherwise you can’t. In my opinion, those in quarantine cannot play. It can work if you have a third dose, with the types of attention indicated, including masks, but I don’t know if you can play with masks. It is a new scenario, never verified ».

Is it true that Napoli asked you for an opinion on the situation of the three players?

“We had some contacts, but I reiterated this thing: they are measures made by the ASL in their full right. The fact that the provisions of the two ASLs are different does not surprise me, they are different companies and make different assessments. It counts that the measures are respected. If one is in quarantine he has to stay at home, then one has to see what kind of quarantine it is. If it is active it can work, then we have to see with what requirements. Those who make it and those who apply it assume responsibility for the provision “.

How is it possible that ASL Torino blocked Turin and instead a team landed in Turin that the Neapolitan ASL defines as an outbreak?

“We’re not the border police. We have taken our measures on Turin, they have taken different measures. We are always in Italy: what the health authority of Naples said is valid. The ASL makes provisions for its citizens. The provision must be respected ».

If other positives emerge from the swabs made during the night, will the game be played?