ASLBI presents the six new owners of General Practitioners – Newsbiella.it

New General Practitioners, holders of the ASLBI in the territory. Recently, the Piedmont Region published a managerial decision regarding the definitive ranking for the assignment of doctors relating to the residual deficient areas 2021 of primary care, dedicated to those enrolled in the three-year Specific Training Course. The ASL of Biella has been assigned 6 doctors in charge of ownership for the same number of vacant positions, distributed over 4 territorial areas relating to the Health Authority.

Doctors therefore tell each other, starting from their own experiences, in a perspective of territorial medicine of the future. – area of ​​Andorno Micca: Nirupa Argentero and Camilla Pirlo – permanent position as they are graduates; – Valdilana area: Akim Soukrat and Hamid Zariate – temporary assignment as it is in the graduation phase; – area of ​​Biella: Federica Cavaglià – permanent position as a graduate; – area of ​​Cossato: Elena Verdieva – previously in service with provisional assignment, now temporary assignment as she is in the process of graduation. Furthermore, in the meantime the former owners Jacopo Pettinelli and Giulia Rosa (both territorial area of ​​Cossato) were able to raise their limit to 1,500 patients (previously reduced) as they recently obtained the diploma of General Practitioner. For new doctors, according to the regulations governing relations with GPs, the maximum times for opening the clinics are approximately three months from the date of receipt of the letter communicating the appointment by the Company. Sanitary. In this sense, the ASLBI District Directorate is confident that it will soon be able to provide citizens with indications on how to enter the lists of new doctors.

“A good number of new doctors have chosen the ASLBI territory to start or continue their careers – comments Barbara Bragante, District Director – We will establish an intense collaboration with these figures, also aimed at starting the future activities envisaged by the National Recovery Plan and Resilience, which sees the General Practitioner as the main actor for the health of citizens in the area ».

The new General Practitioners – “We feel a sense of responsibility for the career we are about to undertake”

“Cooperation”. This is the word that unites the vision of the future of the new General Practitioners holding the ASLBI, both among colleagues themselves in the area and with hospital specialists, with a view to an ever greater interaction between the parties for the benefit of the patient and of change. the needs of the patients also in light of what emerged during the most intense months of the pandemic. «We feel a sense of responsibility for the career we are about to undertake – they comment – We have already been able to meet older colleagues and create our own network. The synergy will be fundamental to bring forward new aspects of the profession, such as telemedicine, and to give new prominence to the figure of the General Practitioner “.

– area of ​​Andorno Micca: Nirupa Argentero, born in 1991 – «I indicated this territorial area because I know and like the area. I believe there is room for growth as a “group” with colleagues “

«My first approach as a General Practitioner was during the replacement of a colleague which lasted two months in 2018, in Valdilana, after graduation. A good relationship had been established with the patients, which did not concern only the clinical aspect but, more generally, the psychological complexity of the people. Thanks to this experience, almost by chance, I realized that I would have liked to continue on this path and in 2019 I started the Specific Training Course. I indicated the area of ​​Andorno Micca because I know and like the area. I also believe that there is room for growth as a “group” with colleagues: collaboration is a fundamental aspect for relaunching this profession. “Loneliness” can be a negative aspect of this job, so having a synergy with colleagues to deal with, even in the management of clinical cases, at the beginning of the career but not only, is very important. Collaboration between doctors is an aspect that we understood even more during the pandemic, in which I served as USCA (Special Continuity Care Units), in addition to my role in Continuity of Care (former Medical Guard). The impact of Covid was considerable and at the beginning we did not know exactly how to manage the situation, but by collaborating we found a way to be of help to the population on a daily basis “.

– area of ​​Andorno Micca: Camilla Pirlo, born in 1992 – “The management of the patient in its complexity also from a social and family point of view: it is for this reason that I decided to undertake the General Medicine Course, hoping to be able to stay contact with this territory and with people, considered not only patients “” The relationship between the General Practitioner and the patients is an aspect that has always involved me, for the management of the patient in its complexity also from a point of view social and family. It is for this reason that, after graduation, I decided to undertake the General Medicine Course, hoping to be able to stay in contact with this territory and with people, considered not only patients: hence the choice of the territorial context. In terms of experience, in the autumn of 2019 I started the service in Continuity of Assistance (formerly the Medical Guard), then committing myself for the entire period of the pandemic from March 2020 also in the USCA. It was an important impact professionally, but also a starting point for reflection on the importance of group medicine and collaboration between colleagues to try to better deal with one’s own activity, to the benefit of the patient for whom the Family Doctor is the first point of reference”.

– Valdilana area: Akim Soukrat, born in 1994 – “We are going through a period of change, therefore the collaboration between us will be fundamental” “Initially I was undecided about what to do, then I made the decision to become a General Practitioner when I attended an internship at a colleague’s office in the area. I appreciate the holistic approach of this profession, the complexity of patient care, the dialogue and constant confrontation that is generally not there in other specialties. This activity, on the other hand, is also characterized by a relationship of growth with the clients, over the years taking on the problems. Being from Strona, I chose the Valdilana area as it is a territory that I already know closely, not only from the point of view of places but also of complexity and characteristics of the community. So far I have dealt with Continuity of Care and, until the end of last year, I have been supporting the SISP in the management of Covid in schools throughout the ASL area. We are going through a period of change, therefore the collaboration between us will be fundamental, also with a view to continuous exchange between hospital and territorial medicine and comparison with specialists ».

– Valdilana area: Hamid Zariate, born in 1983 – “Following the patient in a specific and chronic path is what best suits my character and my predisposition in the medical field” “During these years of work I have been able to to have some experiences of territorial medicine, not only in the Biella area but also in large cities and outside the region. Based on these past I can say that following the patient in a specific and chronic path is what best suits my character and my predisposition in the medical field. I grew up in the Valdilana area and I have good memories of people, so I chose that particular area. I attended schools there, my family is well known and at the time it was well received, it seemed right to make this decision. I would very much like to undertake common activities with colleagues even outside the clinics and routine activity, perhaps in schools and with other professional figures such as nurses “.

– Biella area: Federica Cavaglià, born in 1991- “In this profession the pandemic has taught us that we need to reorganize the activity according to the fact that the clinic as we traditionally know it must be rethought” “I have always preferred territorial medicine compared to the hospital one, therefore I decided to continue in this direction being also aware of the fact that the general practitioner is a particularly sought-after figure throughout the national territory. The choice of the territorial area fell on Biella mainly for an organizational question linked to the outpatient activity. During the course of study and training I was able to serve as Continuity of Care and USCA, in the latter case during the pandemic period since its inception. It was a challenging test bench, which I experienced together with other known doctors by attending the three-year Specific Training Course in General Medicine. In this profession, the pandemic has taught us that it is necessary to reorganize the activity according to the fact that the clinic as we traditionally know it must be rethought. For people, the most “accessible” health figure in the area is that of the General Practitioner who, in my opinion, it may be useful to combine other secretarial or nursing professional profiles to respond more effectively to the needs of patients “.

– Cossato area: Elena Verdieva, born in 1978 – “After 8 years of general surgery I decided to change because I was able to appreciate the figure of the General Practitioner, who in Russia is understood differently” “Before arriving in Italy I have carried out general surgery activities for 8 years in my country of origin, in Russia; here I decided to change because I was able to appreciate the figure of the General Practitioner, who in Russia is understood differently. For some time I had already been operating through a temporary assignment always in the Cossato area, not far from where I live. Knowing the patients and the general situation, I therefore decided to continue carrying out the clinic that I already manage ».