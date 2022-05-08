Aslı Samat: Gülümse Kaderine, the new telenovela of the actress from Hercai after losing 100 kilos | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What happened to Aslı Samat? The remembered actress of the successful series “Hercai”, where he gave life to Melike, together with the Ottoman stars Ebru Şahin and Akın Akınözü, now has a new challenge on television. It is about the Turkish soap opera “Gülümse Kaderine”, where she has been able to show off her talent, as well as her new figure after losing 100 kilos, before the cameras of television production. Learn more about his story and why his fans have celebrated his next step in acting.

MORE INFORMATION: When will the end of “Hercai” be on Telemundo?

nature of istanbulthe actress has had a story of overcoming, which she has told her followers, as an example that goals can be achieved, especially those related to Health.

His dreams were always linked to the performance and started with small television roles. But his physical condition was not adequate, so he decided to make a radical decision: change his life routinewith exercises and healthy eating.

MORE INFORMATION: The return and farewell of Gül Sadoglu in “Hercai”

He also underwent a gastric sleeve to complete your process. In this way, after several interventions, I come to decrease from 170 to 70 kiloshis ideal weight for his body, according to what he detailed on his social networks.

Aslı Samat as the remembered Melike from the novel “Hercai”. (Photo: Asli Samat/Instagram)

WHAT IS THE NEW TELENOVELA BY ACTRESS MELIKE DE HERCAI”?

After giving life to the darling Sadoglu’s housekeeperactress Aslı Samat now has a new challenge called “Gülümse Kaderine”, where he has given life to the character of Neval. The television production has debuted under the Fox Turkey signal.

In this broadcast, the public has celebrated the fact of being reunited with the remembered star of “Hercai”. For this reason, viewers have remembered her story of perseverance, which has allowed her to be in better conditions to continue fulfilling her dream of being an actress.

who has also shared his joy at returning to the small screen is Samatwho shared videos and photographs of his participation in the aforementioned turkish novel. On her social networks, the actress continues to share images of her daily routine to stay in the shape she wants.

MORE INFORMATION: The 5 best moments of Miran and Reyyan in “Hercai”

WHO IS ASLI SAMAT, MELIKE’S ACTRESS IN “HERCAI”?

Also, Asli Samat is a Turkish actress born in Istanbul on April 25, 1991, so in 2022, he is 31 years old. She debuted in the film industry of her country in the movie “Uzaklarda Arama” from 2015. She also played Sirin in the TV series “Atesböcegi” in 2017. In addition to “Hercai”, where he gave life to Melike Astutanin 2019 he had roles in “Lady Winsley” Y “Konusan Hayvanlar”.

MORE INFORMATION: Ebru Şahin and his reflections on beauty

Aslı Samat during the filming of “Hercai”. (Photo: Asli Samat/Instagram)

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

While “Hercai” is a Turkish series that tells the love story betweenand Miran and Reyyana couple who decides to unite their lives despite the fact that their families, Aslanbey and Sadoglu, the most important in Midyat, have been fighting since before they were born. On their wedding day, a secret from the past will come to light and the lovers will decide if they can stay together despite the terrible revelation.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Gül Sadoglu suddenly leave “Hercai”?