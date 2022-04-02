Asmongold is stunned when seeing an MMO that uses him as a character

asmondgoldthe popular content creator specializing in MMORPGhas been checked to see as a new MMO has used him as one of the predefined models when creating a character in the game. All a tribute to one of the streamers who does the most for the genre, a show of love from the creators before which asmondgold he was enormously grateful while at the same time speechless when he discovered it.

It’s about the game Ashes of Creationan MMORPG developed by Intrepid Studios, a title in which our decisions will change the world around us, turning the game into a completely dynamic experience. One of the most awaited games for lovers of the genre, and of which asmondgold he is one of the privileged ones who can show his public some other aspect of it.

An MMORPG pays tribute to Asmongold

During one of his live shows, asmondgold He was watching a video made by the developers of the game itself, it was taking place in the character creation screen, and while the models were going by, one appeared that left him stunned. It was himself, yes, a tribute and the developers themselves admitted that it had clearly been done in his honor.

Whether this predefined character model ends up making its way into the actual game remains to be seen. For now, it has the approval of the asmondgoldwho reacted as surprised as frightened, and it was so well done, so realistic, that it shocked the streamer exceedingly.

until Ashes of Creation is available, there is plenty of time to enjoy other titles in the genre like Lost Ark. to which his own asmondgold is spending a lot of time, a game that is a complete success and once again demonstrates the strength of the MMORPG genre today.