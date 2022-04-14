Asmongold’s fear of the future of the pay to win model in video games

asmondgold is without a doubt one of the most loved and respected content creators on Interneta regular in MMORPGs and someone who is always very critical of the model pay to win. He has recently expressed his fear of the future of this model in the video game industry, noting that he fears that there will be no escape and that we will be forced to use it one way or another.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The American thinks that pay to win is the future, and what games like Elden Ring They will be more and more difficult to see. Asmongold believes that the future will be very gloomy, and that in the style of what the series BlackMirror has dropped in some of its chapters, there will be social pressure in the games, considering those who do not use these systems to be socially inferior.

A true nightmare scenario, which hopefully never happens, but there will be more people who, like Asmongold, think that it really is a matter of time that, as in real life, the one with the most money usually wins.

Asmongold is clear about pay to win

The popular streamer North American for many could be innocent given his position against a model that has long had a prominent role in the video game industry, but far from it. He knows and is clear that all kinds of titles, in one way or another, resort to pay to win, but does not agree with those who use it in a much more extreme and decisive way. An example of this is Genshin Impacta popular video game that has always attracted his attention, but which he has refused to play mainly because he does not like the system porridge on which it is based and which has the pay to win as a recurring path. Although all this could change, and it is that recently he has dropped that perhaps he could try to see how it works Genshin Impact.

Besides, Lost Ark is another of the games to which he has dedicated his time, but he has not hesitated to be critical of the game. A key moment was the big patch in March, where some of the content had some pay to win by the level of objects required and the difficulty to obtain it normally at that time.