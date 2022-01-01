ASP Crotone: public notice for social health worker

Azienda Sanitaria Provinciale di Crotone Public Notice for the formation of the ranking and availability for the conferral of temporary assignments for OSS – Category BS.

To participate in the call for applications, it is mandatory to register personally on the company website “www.asp.crotone.it” or on the dedicated telematic platform “gerium.aspkr.it” and fill in the application via the online procedure, following the instructions given in attachment no. . 1 to this Notice.

The use of different methods will lead to the exclusion of the candidate from the call.

The curriculum vitae must not be attached; the titles must be entered exclusively on the platform with an electronic procedure.

We inform you that when the call expires, the aforementioned procedure will be automatically deactivated and therefore it will not be possible to submit or modify the application form.

It is also mandatory to pay – as a contribution for the competition costs and technical assistance (help desk) – of a non-refundable fee for participation in the tender, equal to € 10.00 to be paid, under penalty of exclusion, within the expiry date of the Notice, to the bank account held by the Crotone ASP, IBAN code IT31I0100522200000000218500, with indication of the reason “Fee for Public Notice, for titles only, for the formation of ranking of availability for the assignment of temporary assignments for Social Healthcare Operator – Category BS “.

Published in the BUR Calabria n. 98 – Part III – dated 1/12/2021.

NurseTimes editorial team

Attached