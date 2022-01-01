Health

ASP Crotone: public notice for social health worker

Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Azienda Sanitaria Provinciale di Crotone Public Notice for the formation of the ranking and availability for the conferral of temporary assignments for OSS – Category BS.

To participate in the call for applications, it is mandatory to register personally on the company website “www.asp.crotone.it” or on the dedicated telematic platform “gerium.aspkr.it” and fill in the application via the online procedure, following the instructions given in attachment no. . 1 to this Notice.

The use of different methods will lead to the exclusion of the candidate from the call.

The curriculum vitae must not be attached; the titles must be entered exclusively on the platform with an electronic procedure.

We inform you that when the call expires, the aforementioned procedure will be automatically deactivated and therefore it will not be possible to submit or modify the application form.

It is also mandatory to pay – as a contribution for the competition costs and technical assistance (help desk) – of a non-refundable fee for participation in the tender, equal to € 10.00 to be paid, under penalty of exclusion, within the expiry date of the Notice, to the bank account held by the Crotone ASP, IBAN code IT31I0100522200000000218500, with indication of the reason “Fee for Public Notice, for titles only, for the formation of ranking of availability for the assignment of temporary assignments for Social Healthcare Operator – Category BS “.

Published in the BUR Calabria n. 98 – Part III – dated 1/12/2021.

NurseTimes editorial team

Attached

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno34 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

‘If Covid hospitalizations continue to increase, we will be forced to reduce other benefits’

November 8, 2021

Wild Lucarelli attacked, Di Blasio’s gym dissociates from him: Immediately measures

November 23, 2021

Aids: more effective drugs, mRna vaccine study – Medicine

December 1, 2021

How many nuts to eat to lower cholesterol? Here is the truth

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button