ASP of Catania: competition for 121 doctors

The Provincial Health Authority (ASP) of Catania, in Sicilyhas published the announcement of a competition for medical executives in various disciplines.

The positions to be filled are a total of 121, for recruitment a indefinite period.

The deadline for submitting applications for admission is set at May 16, 2022. Here is the announcement to download and the useful details to apply.

COMPETITION DOCTORS ASP CATANIA

The competition for medical executives organized by the Catania ASP is therefore aimed at hiring 121 resources in the following disciplines indefinitely, as per resolution (Pdf 1 MB) increase places compared to the number indicated in the announcement:

n. 20 posts in internal medicine discipline;

n. 8 places in legal and fiscal medicine discipline;

n. 70 posts governing the organization of basic health services;

n. 4 posts discipline infectious diseases;

n. 7 posts for geriatrics;

n. 4 places in the ophthalmology discipline;

n. 8 places in cardiology discipline, to be assigned to the PO of Caltagirone.

REQUIREMENTS

Candidates for the competition for medical executives organized by the Catania ASP must possess the requirements summarized below:

Italian citizenship or citizenship of one of the European Union countries;

suitability for duties;

inclusion in the active electorate;

absence of dismissal measures or exemption from employment in a public administration due to persistent insufficient performance or forfeiture of employment in a public administration when it is ascertained that the employment was obtained through the production of false documents or vitiated by non-remediable invalidity or dismissal;

degree in medicine and surgery ;

; specialization in the discipline covered by the competition or in one of the equivalent or similar disciplines. The personnel of the health role in permanent service at the date of entry into force of the DPR 10 December 1997, n. 483 is exempted from the requirement of specialization in the discipline relating to the role already held on the aforementioned date for participation in competitions at the USL and hospitals other than those to which he belongs;

in the discipline covered by the competition or in one of the equivalent or similar disciplines. The personnel of the health role in permanent service at the date of entry into force of the DPR 10 December 1997, n. 483 is exempted from the requirement of specialization in the discipline relating to the role already held on the aforementioned date for participation in competitions at the USL and hospitals other than those to which he belongs; enrolled in the Register of the Order of Physicians and Surgeons.

It should be noted that, in the context of the places available, for each individual discipline, the reserve of the places up to a maximum limit of 40% in favor of the holders of a fixed-term subordinate employment relationship at the ASP Catania who, at the date of publication of the notice on the GURI competitions, have completed at least 3 years of service employed by the ASP of Catania in the managerial profile and discipline covered by the competition.

SELECTION

The selection procedure will be divided into three exams: one writtenone practice it’s a oralas well as in the evaluation of qualifications.

More information on this is contained in the notice attached at the end of the article.

APPLICATIONS FOR PARTICIPATION

Applications for admission to the Catania ASP competition for medical managers must be submitted by May 16, 2022 exclusively for via telematicsby connecting to this page, where you can click on the competition in question.

Candidates are required to pay the participation fee of Euro 15.00 and also to have an address PECtherefore, if they do not have one, they can read in this article the procedure to activate one in just 30 minutes.

For more details, such as to find out about the documentation to be attached to the application, we refer you to reading the notice that can be downloaded below.

NOTICE

Those interested in participating in the public selection are invited to carefully read the NOTICE (Pdf 3 MB), published as an extract in the Official Gazette no. 30 of 15-04-2022.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The invitations to the exams will be made by certified e-mail. The final rankings will be published on the GURS Competitions, as well as on the website of the ASP of Catania, in the section of competition notices.

