Asp of Catania, open competition for 31 positions as medical director

CATANIA. The deadlines for submitting applications to participate in the public competition, by qualifications and exams, called for the hospitals of Caltagirone and of Militello, to cover: 18 positions as medical director of Acceptance and Emergency Medicine and Surgery (MCAU), at the Caltagirone Presidium, 10 positions as MCAU medical director, at the Militello Presidium, 1 position as medical director of Endocrinology , at the Presidium of Caltagirone and 2 positions of medical director of Pneumology, at the Presidium of Caltagirone.

“We have kept faith with the commitments undertaken with the communities, in the presence of President Musumeci, the councilor Razza and the VI Health Commission chaired by La Rocca Ruvolo – declares the general director of the ASP of Catania, Maurizio Lanza– With this act, exclusively dedicated to the Calatino Hospitals, we aim to fill very serious staff shortages. The very high number of doctors we are looking for for both emergency rooms, which in total is 28 units, cannot go unnoticed. We work to give organic and systemic answers ».

The provision, already announced on the occasion of both the visits to the two hospitals of the President of the Region, and the session, at the Hospital of Caltagirone, of the VI Health Commission of the ARS, had also been examined during the meetings with the representatives of the local institutions and of the Calatino trade unions.

“We want to thank the director of Human Resources, Santo Messina, the managers of the sector and the collaborators – adds the administrative director, Giuseppe Di Bella– who on a daily basis, with great commitment and competence, implement all the administrative solutions for the recruitment of personnel destined for areas that are currently suffering from a lack of specialist resources ».

The procedure for participation in the competition is entirely computerized. To access the platform CLICK HERE.

“It’s the first time – explains the medical director, Antonino Rapisarda – that a path of this type is undertaken, thanks to the full synergy with the regional institutions and with the trade unions. The possibility of replicating it also for other Deans of the internal areas of the province is being examined by the Offices. Our goal, in addition to guaranteeing full employment of the staff, is to give respite to the departments in greater difficulty and to guarantee the stability of services in areas where recruitment problems are more evident ».

Competitions for Primaries

The deadlines for the submission of applications for participation in the public competition for the conferment of 11 five-year assignments Director of various Business Complex Operational Units, including, for Calatino, the “Gravina” UOC of Orthopedics and Traumatology.

Over the last year, they have also been appointed overall for the Calatino Hospitals 9 primary. More specifically, for the Caltagirone Hospital the directors of: Pathological Anatomy (Filippo Fraggetta), Astanteria (Serafina Prumeri), Cardiology and UTIC (Daniele Giannotta), Nuclear Medicine (Giovanni D’Agostino), Ophthalmology (Salvatore Sileci), Otorino (Salvatore Ronsivalle), Radiodiagnostics (Bruno Varsallona) and Intensive Care (Gianfranco Morgana). For the Militello hospital, the head of intensive care was appointed, Gianluigi Morello.

The procedure for participation in the competition for the assignment of 11 five-year positions as Director of various Corporate Complex Operating Units is also open (deadline 15 November). To access the platform and submit applications for participation in the call CLICK HERE.