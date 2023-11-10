Aspen Transportation Cost See Extra Half a Million Dollars in 2023

ATHABASCA – Inflation and its daily consequences are on the minds (and in the pockets) of many people across the province. Gas prices are high and rising, and the symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt across global supply chains.

Albertans are seeing their dollars cover less and less, and the Aspen View school division is no exception to the increasing financial burdens of today’s economy, especially when it comes to student transportation.

According to year-end financial reports for the 2022-2023 school year, Aspen View spent 110 percent of its budgeted funds on transportation. The additional 10 percent is equivalent to just under half a million dollars, or $483,296, on top of the $4,790,024 budgeted for transportation during the year.

“The landscape has really changed around transportation costs, and it has happened very quickly,” Constantine Kastrinos, superintendent and executive director of schools for the division, said during the Oct. 5 board meeting at Grassland School.

Secretary-Treasurer Amber Oko cited rising contract costs as the biggest factor in the gap between the 2022-2023 budget and actual transportation costs. High staff turnover, new driver training expenses and significantly higher costs for new bus routes in recent years are just some of the factors driving the increase in contract costs.

Oko told trustees that transportation spending for the 2023-2024 school year is currently on track during the Oct. 26 meeting held at Smith School. Its report notes that the split is 8.3 percent for the year, and said that “transportation, which stands at 10.48 percent, is accurate, as we are at one-tenth for the year for the transportation…so far, so good.”

The division has budgeted $4,929,312 for the 2023-2024 school year, an increase of $139,288 over last year’s budget. The additional funding covers no more than a third of the gap between last year’s budget and the actual budget, but an Aspen View communications officer noted changes to provincial funding available for student transportation would also help close the gap. anticipated.

“Historically, students who lived within 1.5 miles of a school did not receive transportation funding; For 2023/24 that has changed: K-6 students are eligible to receive transportation funds if they live more than 1.0 km from their school, and students in grades 7-12 are eligible if they live more than 2.0 km from a school,” reads a Nov. 2 email from Aspen View.





“It is important to note that in many of our rural communities, Aspen View has historically provided transportation to students within a 1.5-mile radius, as students could not be expected to safely walk to school.” The email noted that the new amount of revenue expected from the province is still to come, after the Transportation Grant application scheduled for late November is completed.

Contractor Concerns

Mark Critch, president of Sparksman Transportation, Aspen View’s largest school bus contractor, and president of the Alberta School Bus Contractors Association, said he doesn’t expect cost increases to stop any time soon: “I don’t think that we are nowhere.” “I’m close to getting out of this.”

Sparksman, which operates out of Fort McMurray and Athabasca, has provided Aspen View with school bus contracting and occasional charter services for the past four years and currently operates 41 of the division’s 59 active routes.

Critch echoed Oko’s sentiment, citing high staff turnover and driver training as a continued drain on resources. “Training costs have increased dramatically due to the shortage of bus drivers and the volume of turnover,” he said.

“You can work full-time for virtually any other industry,” Critch said. The part-time hours and segmented schedules that come with driving a school bus are not as attractive to drivers, especially in a struggling economy, he added.

As a result of the rotation, Critch said, contractors “become a full-time training institute, essentially, just to try to keep drivers on the road.” Training costs have remained relatively constant, but saw an increase in 2019 when Mandatory Entry Level Training, or MELT, became a requirement for Class 2 drivers.

As president of the Alberta School Bus Contractors Association, which represents 86 members and more than 4,100 buses, Critch noted that the factors impacting Aspen View transportation costs are felt across the province, and driver safety It’s just a cog in the machine.

Contractors “have been hit by devastating cost increases” and insurance, fuel, bus costs and parts have all seen price increases that are putting contractors and their customers in difficult positions.

Insurance costs for small contractors have increased six-fold in three years, from about $1,100 per bus to $6,500 in 2022. Vehicle costs have also increased, from about $100,000 for a 70-passenger school bus. to $170,000 in approximately five years. years. Prices for parts have seen an increase of between 40 and 60 percent, and up to 150 percent, depending on the part, Critch said.

“That, along with everything else that we deal with in normal life like everyone else, the inflation that we all suffer from, has made it very, very difficult to operate school buses,” Critch said.

Aspen View Options

Faced with what some analysts have called a looming recession and a not-so-optimistic forecast from Critch, Aspen View has options to address its transportation problems.

“An alternative is to operate the transportation department at a deficit, meaning funds are redirected from other areas of the budget or drawn from reserves,” the division’s email statement read. “Another alternative would be to increase transportation rates to help offset costs.

In addition to changes to the student transportation funding model, Aspen View receives fuel price contingency funding from the province as the average monthly diesel price in Alberta exceeds $1.25 per litre. The school division receives the funds and provides them to contractors to cover fuel costs. Funding applications for reimbursement of driver training costs are also being submitted under the School Bus Driver Grant.

“Rural sustainability is a key advocacy priority for Aspen View,” the division’s statement read. “Our Board of Directors remains active in its advocacy for provincial funding that recognizes the unique realities within rural Alberta, including those related to student transportation.”

Lexi Freehill, TownandCountryToday.com