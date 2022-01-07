Asperger’s syndrome can be an opportunity

2021 was an extraordinary year for Elon Musk. Magazine Man of the Year Time, richest man in the world according to the rankings of the magazine Forbes, brilliant inventor of the Tesla electric car and visionary space explorer with his space shuttle and his desire to colonize space.

Yet those who have had the opportunity to talk or approach Elon Musk, define it generically: strange. Of course, his genius remains strange. Probably unrivaled for a long time. Yet as Elon Musk himself admitted, he suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, a revelation made during his appearance on Saturday Night Life. Asperger’s syndrome, named after the Austrian pediatrician who first identified it by studying some children with social interaction problems and with strong monomanic interests.

They focused on a single object, situation, matter, often excelling specifically in one area. In the world today, there are about forty million people affected by Asperger’s syndrome. The British National Acoustic Society reports that people with Asperger’s Syndrome see, hear and perceive the world differently from other people. In short, the definition applies perfectly to the world seen, perceived, designed and built by Elon Musk. He, his genius, his intelligence and Asperger’s syndrome have led him where we normal others would not be able to go. Yet, the strangeness of Elon Musk fascinates, intrigues. It avoids, as far as we know today, problems of social acceptance, inclusion.

Different is the case of those who suffer from Asperger’s syndrome and have not reached the genius of Elon Musk. Asperger’s syndrome is often associated with autism. A neurological disorder still obscure to scholars. It manifests itself from the first years of life and usually has three major manifestations: a patient closed in his own world, unable to communicate with the outside world. The second manifestation is an inability to communicate clearly and in an articulated manner. The third is a fixation on the repetition of very narrow activities and interests.

For example, some children with autism usually line up toy cars or toys in a row day after day, without exploring other possibilities of using them differently. Often the autistic spectrum person reveals a strong aversion to any change or novelty. The film Rainman, 1988, informed us about this diversity and genius of people with autism. It told the story of Kim Peek, a man with a prodigious memory, masterfully played by Dustin Hoffman, who skilfully manipulated by Tom Cruise, was able to memorize card game combinations that yielded huge game wins to his false mentor. .

Of course, not all people on the autism spectrum have Kim Peek’s memory abilities. It is estimated that approximately 10% of people on the autism spectrum have higher or different intellectual abilities. The other 90% may have unusual or extraordinary talents that are often not identified. They are mostly looked at for their atypicality or strangeness. Often giving up on exploring a real or latent ability to excel in an industry despite the autistic condition. Perhaps the time has come, albeit late, to look at people on the autism spectrum in a new, perhaps different, perspective.

There is a vast literature on this subject that presents examples of artists and men of science who, albeit on the autistic spectrum, have made a notable contribution to the sector in which they have ventured. A volume, not surprisingly, written by a journalist who falls within the autistic spectrum, deserves a particular mention: Neurotribes – The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity, the author is Steve Silberman.

Silberman’s work, with a preface by Olivers Sachs, one who has dealt with neurodiversity all his life, deserves attention (and we will return with other articles on the text) because it narrates in detail the genial peculiarities of some notable figures in science, such as Cavendish, for example, falling within the autism spectrum for their behavior. Not all of the protagonists featured in Silberman’s work have achieved Cavendish’s fame and popularity. However, many have achieved remarkable goals and social consideration. Elon Musk’s genial oddity and the cases of neurodiversity presented in NeuroTribes they lead us, perhaps, to turn to the judgment we often give about people who seem normal to us. There, in that person, in that man, in that woman, perhaps a genius is hiding. Certainly a human being deserving of respect and attention.