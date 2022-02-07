Aspiring Navy Seal Dies From Hard Training During “Hell Week”

A 24-year-old would-be Navy Seal died, while another was hospitalized at the end of “Hell Week”, a very tough special forces training period in Coronado, California.

The New York Times reports. The candidates were taken to the hospital for medical treatment “several hours after their class successfully completed Hell Week,” explained Naval Special Warfare Command, which runs the training program they were assigned to.

24-year-old Kyle Mullen, from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at Sharp Coronado Hospital, the lawsuits still not formalized. The other soldier is in stable condition at the San Diego Naval Medical Center.

It is known that the training to join the Navy SEALs, special forces that – among other things – have identified and killed Osama Bin Laden, is exhausting. It is not the first time that someone has died or been injured, and many have raised questions about the safety of the training.

In 2016, an instructor was charged with murder because he pushed a soldier under the water twice in violation of Navy rules. In the same year, a candidate who dropped out of the training program after the hardest part of him – spending 50 hours without sleep – committed suicide.

(Unioneonline / L)

