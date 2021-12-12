Assange, appeal to Mattarella during the garrison against extradition: “Intercede with the United States to obtain pardon”

After the decision of the High Court of Justice of London which, upholding the American appeal, declared that Julian Assange may be extradited to the United States, various Italian realities, including Communist Refoundation, Italians for Assange, Democratic jurists and the parliamentary group There is an alternative, organized a garrison at the Pantheon in Rome, to demand the immediate freedom of the Australian journalist.

“None in Italy he is taking the defense of the Australian journalist and of free information, ”he said Marilena Diaz, by Italians for Assange. “He represents something that bothers us – he added Vincenzo Vita, of the association for the Renewal of the Left, which as a last resort appeals to the president Mattarella – Considering also the health conditions of the founder of Wikileaks, I ask the President of the Republic to speak with Biden to obtain a pardon. “

Julian Assange, currently being held in the prison of Belmarsh, is accused by United States to have illegally entered the government sites and to have stolen and then disclosed confidential documents, which show the behavior of the stars and stripes military troops, during the war in Afghanistan and in Iraq and for this reason hangs on him the accusation of espionage for which he risks 175 years in prison. Assange’s girlfriend, Stella Moris, he said that the legal team that is following the activist will appeal as soon as possible to the British Supreme Court.