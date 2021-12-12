Assange had a stroke in his cell: “The evident signs at the extradition hearing”

The founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, held for almost three years in pre-trial detention in the Belmarsh maximum security prison in the United Kingdom, last October 27 during an appearance before the High Court “was left with the lid of his right eye drooping, he accused memory problems and signs of neurological damage “compatible with a transient mini-stroke. This was revealed by the companion of the founder of Wikileaks, Stella Moris. According to the woman, the medical problem is the consequence of “this game of chess, battle after battle, of this extreme stress” due to the prosecution by the United States, where Assange is indicted under the so-called Espionage Act, nor of collusion with foreign countries and for which he risks a sentence of up to 175 years of imprisonment, but rather concern the publication of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents, used however for journalistic purposes.

The hearing on October 27

During the hearing on October 27, Moris continues, Assange “felt really bad, too bad to follow the hearing, and he was understood by the judge, but he was unable to leave the prison video room”. And now, continues Moris, “Julian is struggling, but I fear that the mini-stroke may be the harbinger of a more serious attack and increases our fears about his ability to survive the longer this long legal battle goes on.” As told by Moris again, «during his time in the cell, Assange remained for long periods short of fresh air and sunlight, an adequate diet and the stimuli he needs. The United States plays dirty: it is a war of attrition as we can see from the mini-stroke, this is having a dangerous impact on him ».

The activists’ appeals and the appeal against extradition

After the decision of the British High Court last December 10, which upheld the appeal of the US government overturning the sentence of January 2021 in which extradition to the USA was denied due to the concrete risk of suicide of Julian Assange, now the lawyers of the founder of Wikileaks will have until next December 23 to appeal against the latest sentence by going to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. But even in the event of an appeal, the timing of justice could be greatly extended, and the Assange case could remain in the balance for months, if not years. At the same time, supporters of Assange, as well as human rights and press freedom organizations continue to demand that Assange be protected from US action. Among these was also expressed the Guardian who accused the Australian government “of turning a deaf ear”, declaring to “follow the Assange case closely” without intervening in concrete defense of the Australian journalist and computer scientist, “continuing to respect legal tender, including future appeals to British justice “.

Photo on the cover of the repertoire: ANSA

