Assange, London opens extradition. White House: Biden supports free speech

The London High Court overturned the first instance ruling issued last January which denied the extradition of Julian Assange from Great Britain to the United States. The appeal of the American legal team was thus upheld, which opposed the no to the delivery of the former red primrose on the basis of an alleged danger of suicide linked – according to an expert opinion – to the foreseeable judicial and prison treatment. It is therefore expected that the case will be returned to the lower court to be heard again.

The judges accepted assurances given by the United States: Assange, if extradited, will not face solitary confinement or a maximum security prison. They also said that if convicted, he can serve his sentence in Australia.

Assange, 50, has been in London since 2012, held in Belmarsh prison. An extradition request from Sweden was also pending, which was later filed. The US government in 2019 accused him of spying for his role in releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of confidential documents via WikiLeaks, with the help of US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

The fiancée: We will appeal as soon as possible

The appeals court ruling issued today could still be appealed, and in all likelihood will eventually end up in the UK Supreme Court. Assange’s girlfriend, Stella Moris, has in fact already stated that the legal team that is following the activist will appeal “as soon as possible”, also underlining on Twitter that the sentence is, in her opinion, “a serious miscarriage of justice. “.

The reasons for the sentence

In detail, the chief judge of the British High Court, Lord Burnett, motivated the sentence as follows: the risk that Julian Assange is subjected to too strict conditions of detention “has been excluded from the assurances that have been offered” by the United States. Washington has given assurances that Assange would not be subjected to particular restrictions in high-security prisons either before or after trial, unless necessary. “We are satisfied with these assurances,” argue the judges of the High Court, also stating that if they had been presented to the district judge who denied extradition in January, “he would have answered the question differently”. “This conclusion is sufficient to determine that this appeal is in favor of the United States,” Lord Burnett’s ruling concludes.