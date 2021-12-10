Assange, Stefania Maurizi to Fatto.it: “No one like Wikileaks under investigation for 11 years. Intimidation no different from authoritarian regimes”

“Julian Assange risks ending up in the hands of the same state which, according to a journalistic investigation by Yahoo News supported by 30 different sources, she planned to kidnap and kill him. His case also demonstrates that the world press can be considered free only as long as it operates within the limits established by governments, otherwise in every part of the world it is difficult to escape the repression of state apparatuses ”. Ѐ hard the comment of Stefania Maurizi, investigative journalist collaborating with Fatto Quotidiano and one of the leading experts in the world of the case concerning the founder of Wikileaks, after the decision of the High Court of London to overturn the sentence in first instance that denied the extradition to the US of the Australian investigative journalist, where he faces up to 175 years in prison, motivating his choice with the belief that Washington is able to offer all the guarantees to eliminate the danger of suicide during his detention. In the interview with Ilfattoquotidiano.it Maurizi, author of the book The secret power. Because they want to destroy Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, he has no doubts in comparing the work of the United States and Great Britain towards a journalist to that of the worst world regimes: “They are just less brutal, they do not use physical violence or torture, but through very strong and incessant psychological pressure they can induce a man like Assange to take his own life ”.

