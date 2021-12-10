World

Assange, Stefania Maurizi to Fatto.it: “No one like Wikileaks under investigation for 11 years. Intimidation no different from authoritarian regimes”

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Julian Assange risks ending up in the hands of the same state which, according to a journalistic investigation by Yahoo News supported by 30 different sources, she planned to kidnap and kill him. His case also demonstrates that the world press can be considered free only as long as it operates within the limits established by governments, otherwise in every part of the world it is difficult to escape the repression of state apparatuses ”. Ѐ hard the comment of Stefania Maurizi, investigative journalist collaborating with Fatto Quotidiano and one of the leading experts in the world of the case concerning the founder of Wikileaks, after the decision of the High Court of London to overturn the sentence in first instance that denied the extradition to the US of the Australian investigative journalist, where he faces up to 175 years in prison, motivating his choice with the belief that Washington is able to offer all the guarantees to eliminate the danger of suicide during his detention. In the interview with Ilfattoquotidiano.it Maurizi, author of the book The secret power. Because they want to destroy Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, he has no doubts in comparing the work of the United States and Great Britain towards a journalist to that of the worst world regimes: “They are just less brutal, they do not use physical violence or torture, but through very strong and incessant psychological pressure they can induce a man like Assange to take his own life ”.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Julian Assange, his partner: “How can extradition be approved in a country that has plotted to kill him?”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

After the COP26 summit, the US “leads by example”, auction for new oil extraction licenses in the Gulf of Mexico

3 weeks ago

Coronavirus latest news. Nyt: Omicron in the US before it was discovered in South Africa

5 days ago

Russia and Ukraine: in addition to the danger of invasion, there is more

2 days ago

Eurojackpot draw 3 December 2021: the 5 + 1 rejoice

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button