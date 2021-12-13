Assange, the stroke in the cell and the US obsession with a survivor

Julian Assange is the obsession that America cannot put aside. There will be no winners in this story, everyone will pay a price in the end. The man who unhinged the US secret archives, threatening national security, is a survivor. He has been locked up in the Belmarsh maximum security prison in London for more than two years. The British High Court overturned the January judgment, when it stressed the risk of suicide in the event of extradition. His fate is back in the balance. Washington demands justice. Stella Moris, the partner, revealed that Julian had a mild stroke after the sentence. His cry is bouncing around the world: release him now. Australia, homeland of Assange, for now washes its hands and does not respond to the appeals of those who consider the founder of Wikileaks a martyr.

The reality is that everyone would like to cancel what happened. To forget, to sweep away, to look at Assange as a sick and harmless fifty-year-old, who has challenged the deep heart of power but has now surrendered. It’s a look that would make things easier for the United States as well. We must not be afraid of pietas. Why bother? Why ask for the body of someone who can’t hurt you anymore? Assange is the symbol of transparency. It is the right to know what is being hidden. He is a hero of the free press. America, it is said, is not China and cannot be afraid of the truth. Do not look at the spy, but at the prophet of a humanity without secrets. It is a speech that is putting Washington in trouble. It is no coincidence that half promises have arrived not to go down hard with the sentences.

Assange faces 175 years in prison, but gets the idea that it won’t be more than five or six. Jen Psaki, spokesman for the White House, said that President Biden is a supporter of freedom of speech and of the press. There would be no need to even specify it. It is the Constitution. It is the sacred and inviolable principle of the free world. Remembering this is an admission of guilt. Then it appears clear that Assange is becoming an unsolved question for America, because it mixes with the fragile season of Western civilization, where the boundaries between freedom and security have become unstable and there are questions that are really difficult to answer. To what extent can an open society be open? Where does tolerance end? It is not easy to find an answer. Today’s Assange urges mercy. It is that of yesterday difficult to define.

Wikileaks in 2010 published over 91 thousand top secret documents on the mission in Afghanistan. This is what is called espionage in warfare. It is giving the enemy relevant information. This is the principle on which Washington cannot back down. It is a question of justice. Assange’s story goes beyond man. He is an enemy of America. It must be captured and judged. If you let it go, you certify the weakness of a nation. There can only be leniency afterwards, as happened with Chelsea Manning, the source of Assange, the intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 years in prison and then pardoned by Obama. Forgiveness comes later. This is the promise of the United States and to believe in it is an act of trust. What is certain is that for America this man remains a criminal and cannot escape judgment. For the majority of Americans it is an imperative principle, if you jump this hinge, everything falls down. But Assange is also a mirror. The documents he has published are the diary of an announced defeat. It is the heart of darkness of the war in Afghanistan. It is the story of how everything was already going down the drain. The Afghan government troops were a “paper army”. The strategic choices would have transformed that territory into the usual quagmire from which one comes out in pieces. In those papers there was the shadow of the withdrawal signed by Biden himself ten years later. Assange is the voice of failure and however this story ends, America will be defeated.