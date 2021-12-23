Assassin or hero? The new life of Kyle Rittenhouse after the acquittal- Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

At 17, he killed two leftist activists in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semi-automatic rifle. A year later, from acquitted, guest of honor at a far-right rally: a confirmation of the degeneration of the debate in America

NEW YORK – When, a month ago, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended, the boy who in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killed two leftist activists and injured a third claiming he had acted in self-defense, many feared outbreaks of violence whatever the sentence. The sentence of a young man who at the time of the two murders was still a minor would probably have made Rittenhouse a martyr in the eyes of America which considers its right to arm itself to the teeth sacred.

An acquittal risked causing a riot among leftist activists and civil rights organizations.

Eventually Rittenhouse was acquitted and the left-wing squares protested but did not rise up. The TVs broadcast her tears during the trial as she sobbed through those tragic hours. Many argued that the acquittal of a murderer who had gone to demonstrations with a semi-automatic weapon slung over his shoulder set a dangerous precedent. The jury decided, however, to believe in the threats and recognized him as legitimate defense. Kyle, moved, claimed to have been overwhelmed by the events of not to have acted for political motives and to be, indeed, a supporter of Black Lives Matter. And he promised to disappear.

That’s not exactly how it went. Monday in Phoenix, Arizona,

Kyle was the guest of honor at Turning Point USA, a gathering of thousands of far-right activists

. Taking the stage amidst a riot of fireworks accompanied by deafening rock concert music, he had the standing ovation of the 6,700 present who chanted slogans like you are our hero. Kyle didn’t hold back: instead of being grateful for the acquittal he said he was the victim of a persecution by the government and described the process as an attack on the Second Amendment of the Constitution, the one that defends the right of all citizens to arm themselves.

Then a threatening warning to the press: Kyle reserves legal action against the media who he claims have slandered him. The fact that the killing of demonstrators – whatever the circumstances and motives are judged – is glorified on an inherently frightening political stage. A confirmation of the degeneration of the debate in America and the emergence of violent impulses. Were it not for the rule that requires a minimum age of 25 to be elected a Member of Parliament, Kyle would probably already be a candidate for a seat in Congress today.