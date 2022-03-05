‘Assassinating Putin is not a US policy’: White House – USA – International

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, world leaders have sought to prevent the advance of the war. Some of the measures have been to impose sanctions and cut relations with the country of Vladimir Putin.

Although spokesmen for the nations in dispute are holding talks to reach an agreement that benefits both parties, the negotiations have been slow and a peaceful solution to the hostilities has not been found.

This week, US Senator Lindsey Graham proposed that “The only way this shit is over is for someone in Russia to get this guy (Putin) out of the way.“, which, in his opinion, would be a “great service” for Russia and the rest of the world.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Statement that was not well received by the US government: “We do not advocate assassinating the leader of a foreign country or regime. It is not a US policy“, responded Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman at the White HouseAt the press conference.

The spokeswoman said that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, remains open to diplomacy, since the president considers that the dialogue “will help to resolve” the situation.

Psaki stressed that the United States would “welcome” a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors, but not the assassination of foreign leaders.

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoli Antonov, stressed that Graham’s statements are “unacceptable and outrageous,” and demanded official explanations.

“The level of Russophobia and hate in America is out of control. It is incredible that the senator of a country that promotes her values ​​as a guide for all humanity has the luxury of calling terrorism“, reproached the diplomat, according to the Embassy on Facebook.

In addition, there was also criticism from the Republican ranks, such as Senator Ted Cruz, who considered that proposing assassinating Putin is “an exceptionally bad idea”.

“We must impose massive economic sanctions, boycott Russian oil and gas, and send military aid to defend the Ukrainians, but we must not call for the assassination of heads of stateCruz stated.

