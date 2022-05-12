Assassin’s Creed after Valhalla | Everything we know about Infinity and the future of the saga

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s health does not suffer. Ubisoft’s colossal video game went on sale in November 2020, just as the new generation consoles were marketed worldwide. from that moment has been expanded with numerous contentsboth free and paid. The trust in this work is such that for the first time in the history of the brand they have planned a second year of post-launch content. In addition to updates and new game modes, Sofia’s studio has released Ragnarök’s Awakening, the most ambitious expansion of the saga.

Ubisoft has shared financial data for fiscal year 2022, which ended last March. “Assassin’s Creed has almost doubled the sales of the previous fiscal year”, they explain in the press release. “Valhalla’s stellar performance, with more unique users in 2021-2022 than 2020-2021.” The game has generated more than 300 million euros in net sales, they reveal in the report.

The great performance of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the market will probably continue in the coming months, but the time will come when there will be a decline in the upward trend. It seems that the future goes through Infinity, a new project that does not seem to materialize in the short term either. This is what is known today about what is to come in the coming years:

The confirmed game, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity

Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal are leading the development of a project that will involve many other company studios. The goal is to “exceed the expectations of those fans who have asked for a more cohesive approach” to the saga, a Ubisoft spokeswoman told Bloomberg. It has been conceived as a platform that “evolves in a more integrated and collaborative way”, where talent prevails over individual studios. The keyword is ‘platform’because the idea is to integrate different stories and add content in a more organic way.

Different characters from Assassin’s Creed.

When it was announced, the business model was not entirely clear, so there was speculation that it would be built on a structure free-to-play. Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, denied that possibility and dispelled other fears, such as the game becoming a multiplayer experience. “It will have a lot of narrative elements. It will be a very innovative titlebut it will incorporate what players already have in previous Assassin’s Creeds, all the elements that they like to find in them from the beginning.

Frédérick Duguet, responsible for finances, added that it will be “a huge game”, although he agrees with Guillemot in the fact that mMany of the elements of the past will be present in this product. For the manager, it will be “an exciting and ambitious project for the saga.” He defended his commitment to “staying true to Assassin’s Creed DNA” and what it means” as well as delving into “rich, high-quality narrative experiences.”

When it was confirmed in 2021, the French firm made it clear that the project was in a early phase of its development.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The leak, a new Assassin’s Creed before Infinity?

Ubisoft has not officially announced any projects beyond the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Nevertheless, Bloomberg —the same medium that announced the existence of the next project in the saga— published interesting information about a hitherto unknown production. Always according to this information, the French company was working on an expansion for Valhalla that has ended turned into a standalone game. The reason for this decision, according to sources familiar with the project, is to fill in the gaps in the schedule until Infinity’s debut.

The game, codenamed Rift, will star Basim, a character we met in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If the leaks come true, the developer will opt for a more contained game structure, so we will not be facing an RPG-style open world like the most recent video games. Instead, it will be more focused on another important aspect of the saga, stealth.

Basim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Bloomberg points out that the launch of this new Assassin’s Creed is planned for late 2022 or 2023. However, during the most recent shareholders meeting, Ubisoft has not updated its roadmap regarding the brand.

