Assassin’s Creed Black Flag celebrates 10 years with record numbers

Last day a very important anniversary arrived for fans of Assassin’s Creed: the fourth chapter of the saga, Black Flagofficially has completed its first 10 years.

The pirate adventure created by Ubisoft (you can find it on Amazon) was originally released in October 29, 2013 and even today it is considered one of the most captivating chapters of the entire saga, as well as one of the best hacking games of all time.

A fact that was also remembered by Ubisoft itself: the publisher wanted it thanks to your fans who decided to face the adventure of Edward Kenway. And they really are so manyjudging by the latest official figures.

In fact, the company has announced that Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag was played by more than 34 million users worldwide: record numbers that are constantly increasing and are decidedly impressive, if we take into account that many other episodes have been published since then, such as the recent ones. Valhalla AND Mirage.

However, none of them have managed to capture the same pirate experience, in the same way that the games capable of offering this setting can be counted on the fingers of one hand, a situation that has worsened even after a new postponement of Skull and bonesalways on Ubisoft.

Considering that the publisher has not yet forgotten about this epic adventure, as evidenced by a surprise patch that recently arrived, many fans began to wonder. whether there will be room for a next-gen patchcapable of better optimizing the experience on PS5 and Xbox Series

Actually, that would be the best way to honor the tenth anniversary of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flagbut at the time of writing this article, no official announcement or confirmation regarding this has yet come.

Someone has even started to imagine what a next-gen remake with Unreal Engine 5 would look like: who knows if Ubisoft will actually decide to move in this direction.