Assassin’s Creed Chronicles for free, will be yours forever once redeemed

On the occasion of Ubisoft’s 35th anniversary, the French company gives away the entire Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy, downloadable for free from the Ubisoft Store for PC and free forever once redeemed … you have until November 12 to add the game to your library.

“Live the adventures of three Assassins: Each chapter will feature a different hero and a new setting, all connected to each other by a common plot that will conclude with the last episode.“

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is an episodic miniseries launched in 2016 and consisting of three different games set in China, Russia and India, the game is normally sold for 24.99 euros and is now free, as long as you redeem it by 11.00 on 12 November. The offer is valid only for the PC version, below are the minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.6 GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 240 2.8 GHz

GPU: nVidia GeForce GTS450 / AMD Radeon HD5770

VRAM: 1024MB

Memory: 2 GB

Disk space: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit)

DirectX 10

Recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 2105 3.1 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955 3.2 GHz

GPU: nVidia GeForce GTX 470 / AMD Radeon HD5870

VRAM: 1024MB

Memory: 4 GB

Disk space: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 (32/64-bit)

DirectX 10

You can download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles for free from the Ubisoft Store, to do so you need to have an active and unrestricted Uplay account (ban, supervised account or other limitations). Happy download!