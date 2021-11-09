Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, the free trilogy to celebrate Ubisoft’s 35 years – Nerd4.life

For its 35th anniversary, Ubisoft he decided to do a nice gift to all its PC users: the trilogy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, popular spin-offs of the main series, which will take us to China, India and Russia.

Of course, the gift is for children only PC users. To redeem the game you must go to the Ubisoft Store and make it yours by clicking on the “For you Free” button. Of course you must have an active and unlimited account.

Let’s read the official description of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles to realize what we are talking about:

Discover the forgotten stories of three noble Assassins in three new environments with original 2.5D stealth gameplay:

MAIN FEATURES

Live the adventures of three Assassins: Each chapter will feature a different hero and a new setting, all connected to each other by a common plot that will conclude with the last episode.

A new dimension of stealth gameplay: Fight like a master Assassin in 2.5D. Hide and act in the shadows to avoid enemies with whistles and diversions.



A fast and fluid “warpath”: Whether you are running away from danger, avoiding obstacles or stealthily climbing you will experience the true freedom of movement of an Assassin.



Learn three different fighting styles: Each episode will introduce a different protagonist with new weapons and abilities

Explore the setting on multiple floors: Move on different levels and choose the correct path according to your needs.