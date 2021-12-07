Tech

Assassin’s Creed, free one of the most recent chapters of the saga

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
A Assassin’s Creed free never refuses, right? Especially when offers Ubisoft, allowing us to play one of the episodes of his luckiest saga.

The last episode, Valhalla, it turned out to be a good success all in all, proving that the saga still has something to say.

For which might come a full-bodied DLC, according to the latest information, even as large as the whole God of War.

They liked this iteration of the franchise so much that Ubisoft decided to give a gift to all players, but only to one. particular condition.

From time to time Ubisoft gives players the opportunity to redeem a free Assassin’s Creed, sometimes for a limited time or even forever.

This time you will have the opportunity to play free, for a period of time, one of the most recent chapters of the saga: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The title was the first Assassin’s Creed to have the selection of the male or female player character, and is set in the ancient Greece.

Here she is Description of the game:

“Live a real odyssey to reveal the secrets of your past, change the fate of ancient Greece and become a living legend. Travel through lush forests, volcanic islands and thriving cities as you embark on a journey full of discovery and encounter around a warring world shaped by men and gods.

Your every decision will affect how your trip unfolds. Discover alternative endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you will have to make. Customize your ship, equipment and special abilities to become a legend. “

As announced by Ubisoft on Twitter, you can play for free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey from 16 to 19 December, for a whole weekend dedicated to gaming.

Meanwhile, it looks like one of the Assassin’s Creed most loved it could even arrive on Nintendo Switch, according to some rumors.

With regard to the future, on the other hand, the Ubisoft saga could significantly change course and production model, even in drastic way.

If you want to have Assassin’s Creed Odyssey always with you, you can find it on Amazon at a super affordable price.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
